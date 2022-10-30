Scores of Patients Demand Israeli Hospital Pay for Tests for a Genetic Link to Fetuses

Scores of patients treated at Assuta Medical Center in Rishon Letzion demanded on Sunday that the Health Ministry and the hospital’s administration pay for genetic testing to verify the parentage of their fetuses.

The families made their appeal after doctors at Assuta accidentally implanted the wrong embryo into the uterus of a woman undergoing in vitro fertilization. The embryo was not genetically hers. Due to the error, the families insisted in their letter on Sunday that the testing be done at another institution.

The patients suggested that they undergo the pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, or PGD, a laboratory procedure used in conjunction with IVF to reduce the risk of passing on inherited conditions.

An additional test they proposed was exome sequencing. The test, which is done when doctors detect signs of a genetic syndrome or disease in a fetus during routine examinations, compares DNA segments between parents and fetus. Apparently, this test is how the error of the Assuta doctors was discovered.

Both tests can identify a genetic match between the fetus and the woman carrying it, but are not ordinarily intended to be used to do so.

The Genetic Information Law states that testing aimed at establishing a biological connection between two people can only be carried out with a court order. The Health Ministry and Assuta Rishon Letzion may seek such an order.

In the letter sent Sunday morning to Health Ministry Director General Prof. Nahman Ash and Prof. Shuki Shemer, Assuta’s chairman, attorneys Shira Friedman, Dori Caspi and Shmuel Moran referred to the patients’ genetic connection to their children. It did not demand to check if there was a connection between them and the embryo that was replaced.

“The delays in providing information to patients who are waiting breathlessly is entirely unacceptable. Equally puzzling is the silence of the Health Ministry,” the letter said.

“A large group of Assuta patients are in a situation of intolerable uncertainty,” said Friedman. “Urgent action is required to enable them to verify that their fetuses are indeed theirs.”

Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, the head of the Health Ministry’s medical division, met Sunday morning with three patient representatives at Assuta’s IVF unit and updated them on the steps that have been taken since the hospital’s omission was discovered.

Mizrahi told them that an investigation had been conducted by a team in the fertilization unit concerning the procedure at the hospital and that the hospital is being called to a hearing expected to take place in the near future. Since the genetic parents of the baby involved in the mix-up have not been identified, an investigative committee with wide-ranging powers is expected to finish its work by the end of the year.