Israeli Labor Party Holds Rally Commemorating Former Assassinated PM Yitzhak Rabin

Some one thousand people marched on Saturday night at a rally commemorating the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. The rally was held in Jerusalem's Zion Square and organized by the Israeli Labor party.

Labor chief and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli attended the event and touched on the incitement and political rhetoric coming from the right leading up to the prime minister's assassination in 1995. "Anyone who denies that Yitzhak Rabin's murder was political and that the incitement against him was organized and planned against him – [effectively] stands with the instigators who attempted to rewrite history," Michaeli said.

"This [Zion Square] is where the terrible rift broke us [Israeli society]," Michaeli said. "This is where it happened that a Jew could kill another Jew. The same situations we see today when Jewish settlers attack IDF soldiers and a 70-year-old woman," Michaeli continued, referring to recent violent incidents of Israeli settlers attacking soldiers and left-wing activists in the West Bank.

Open gallery view Merav Michaeli speaking at the rally on Saturday night. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The Labor head went on to say that "almost 30 years have passed since the beginning of this violent cycle; generations were born and raised here who do not know Rabin's legacy, who, unlike us, did not see peace. Generations who think that we have always had a corrupt leadership chasing money power, and that that's just how it is."

Former acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni also spoke at the rally, mentioning her past attendances including when she was a member of Likud. "I come here as regular a citizen," Livni said.

"We have an obligation to protect our country, otherwise one day we may wake up in a country where the judges and the media serve the government; where the defense minister approves more and more [Israeli] settlements so that we can never [leave the West Bank]; and ministers who, instead of lowering the tension to calm the area, fan the flames in the name of religious and national pride," Livni added.