Israel to Impose Closure on West Bank During Elections

The closure will begin Monday night and extend into Tuesday night, during which entrance into Israel will only be allowed for humanitarian and emergency reasons

Yaniv Kubovich
Checkpoint by the West Bank city of Nablus.
Checkpoint by the West Bank city of Nablus.Credit: Amir Levy
Israel will close off the West Bank and Gaza Strip during Election Day, Israel's military spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

"According to assessments and with further recommendations, the government decided on a total closure on the West Bank and Gaza on Elections Day," the spokesman said.

The closure last for 24 hours starting from Tuesday at midnight. A similar closure was imposed on the West Bank last year during elections.

During the closure, entrance into Israel will be allowed for humanitarian and medical emergencies only, and with the approval of military authorities, the statement added.

Two weeks ago, the army erected roadblocks at all the entrances to Nablus due to the recent rise in violence. No traffic was allowed to pass through Nablus, the West Bank’s second-largest city.

Around the same time, Israel's Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev instructed police to ease the Shoafat checkpoint's strict inspections in a bid to reduce tensions in East Jerusalem in the wake of clashes between the police and the residents of the refugee camp.

The inspection procedure was put in place after the terror attack earlier this month in which 18-year-old Israeli soldier Noa Lazar was shot dead and a security guard was seriously wounded.

During the first and final days of Sukkot, Israel had also imposed a closure on the whole of the West Bank and Gaza, despite rising West Bank tensions at the time.

