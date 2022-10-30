Excavators Unearth Cache of Weapons Used by Jaffa’s Arabs Against the Brits

Archaeologists digging in Jaffa’s Kishle compound 15 years ago discovered a weapons cache that bears testimony to the region’s bloody history at the turn of the 20th century, researchers revealed last week.

The weapons unearthed by archaeologists were found in an asphalt-covered garbage pit near the location of the former Kishle police station and prison, which were in operation at the end of the Ottoman period and during the British Mandate in Palestine.

Buried under a parking lot, the collection includes German-made rifles used by Turkish soldiers during World War I on the battlefields of pre-state Israel. The arms were stolen in the 1920s by local Arabs, living in what is now the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area, who used them against the British in the early days of the Mandatory period; eventually, the guns were confiscated by the police.

Open gallery view Some of the more than 100-year old weapons excavated by Israeli archaeologists, in Jaffa's Kishle compound. Credit: Israel Antiquities Authority

“The cache provides important information regarding the British Mandate regime’s struggles against parts of Jaffa’s population, illegal arms trading that went on in those days and, from a broader historical perspective, international arms trade on the eve of World War I,” says Dr. Yoav Arbel, who directed the excavation on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority at the time.

The stash of about 100 military rifles and hunting guns – as well as bullets and artillery shells – was unearthed in 2007, but their story was brought to light only last week, at a first-ever conference showcasing joint projects involving archaeologists and forensic specialists from the Israel Police. Initially the decaying firearms were to be exhibited at Jaffa's Setai Hotel, built on the Kishle’s ruins near Jaffa's famous Clock Tower, but ultimately they were stored away, waiting for a museum to display them to the public.

Open gallery view Tel Aviv-Jaffa's Setai hotel, built on the Kishle’s ruins near Jaffa's famous Clock Tower. Credit: Assaf Pinchuk

The Kishle compound is located at the crossroads of historical routes in the land of Israel, close to the Jaffa Port. It was first mentioned in 1799, in the context of Napoleon’s forays in the area. At about that time, the ruling Ottoman authorities built a police station and prison there, which continued to serve the British during the Mandatory period in Palestine and later the Israel Police, as recently as the early 21st century.

The excavations undertaken by the antiquities authority began in 2007 and also unearthed Ottoman fortifications and remains of residential areas dating from the Hellenistic and later Crusader periods.

The work was carried out ahead of the construction of the 120-bed Setai hotel, whose guests would find it hard to believe that the luxurious rooms, bar and grand “Mediterranean lounge” there were built on a place where prisoners were held and interrogated over centuries.

Open gallery view Bullets unearthed along with weapons and other military equipment, at the 2007 excavation in Jaffa. Credit: Israel Antiquities Authority

Excavators discovered a number of now-disintegrating guns of various kinds at the Kishle site, including American Peabody and British Lee-Enfield rifles, German Mausers and double-barreled hunting rifles. A Morse code telegraph, shell cartridges, helmets and boots were also found there.

Weapons expert Alexander Glick, of the antiquities authority, dates the cache to a period between the end of the 19th century and the early years of the 20th century, and notes that some of them were used in World War I. Inscriptions in German and in Arabic were found on some of the guns.

“In some rifles we also detected that improvised repairs had been done, indicating lack of professional knowhow and unskilled handling of the arms,” Glick says.

Open gallery view Remains of a World War I-era German Mauser rifle, discovered at the Kishle dig in Jaffa. Credit: Israel Antiquities Authority

Inside some of the weapons, he adds, the researchers found residual amounts of an unsuitable type of gunpowder, indicating the possibility of dangerous, erroneous use that could have lead them to explode in the shooters’ hands.

It is difficult to assess the exact number of weapons uncovered, because only broken fragments of barrels remain in some cases. Others were broken or apparently burned deliberately.

“The site in question isn’t a slick or an armory,” says Arbel, the archaeologist. “It’s a weapons’ garbage pit.”