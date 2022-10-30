Israel Election: Arab Parties Scramble to Motivate Voters, Fearing Poor Turnout

The Arab parties contending in the upcoming election for the 25th Knesset, including Hadash-Ta’al, the United Arab List and Balad, are putting great efforts into convincing voters to go to the polling stations on election day. According to internal surveys held by these parties and to other general surveys taken in recent days, turnout is expected to range between 47 and 51 percent among Arab voters. In the last Knesset, turnout in Arab communities was 44.6 percent. Despite these concerns, the three parties note that in recent days there seems to be an uptick in the inclination to vote.

In a campaign by Hadash-Ta’al, which according to surveys is expected to get four Knesset seats, there was a focus on the possibility that the party would not cross the electoral threshold of 3.25 percent of the total vote. On Saturday, Hadash-Ta’al leaders Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi warned of a decline in voter turnout. “Anyone who says that this slate is safe is toeing the Likud campaign line,” said MK Tibi in a press conference held in the Arab city of Shfaram. “It’s true that there is an upswing in expected voter turnout, but we must gain more votes in order to be on the safe side,” he said.

Open gallery view Polling station for local elections last February. Credit: Rami Shllush

Odeh warned of a rise in support for the extreme right-wing Religious Zionism party, which may get 15 Knesset seats, he said. “Young Arabs must respond accordingly and not give in to complacency. This time we have the opportunity with our individual votes to prevent the Ben-Gvirs from forming a government, standing strong against racism and the haughtiness of the Zionist center-left,” he said.

They later appealed to the heads of Arab local councils, calling on them to encourage people to vote. “Anyone paying for plane tickets for students to come and vote in elections for local authorities, in which people from the same community are running, with turnout reaching 90 percent, can also help bring voters to the ballot box in a Knesset election, in order to contend with those wishing to expel us and introduce the army into mixed Jewish-Arab cities,” said Odeh.

Balad is broadcasting optimism, believing the party can pass the threshold. In recent days they’ve intensified the campaign, claiming that between twenty and thirty thousand missing votes are needed to ensure their representation in the Knesset. According to Khaled Titi, a member of Balad’s election team, many Arab voters are still undecided, and party activists on the ground say there is a growing willingness to vote and support the party, including among Jewish voters. Recent polls held by TV stations on Friday showed Balad getting between 1.6 and 2.75 percent of the vote, not enough to pass the threshold.

Open gallery view An election advertisement for the far-right Otzma Yehudit party in Jerusalem in October. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Haaretz has learned that Hadash-Ta’al and the United Arab List are worried that potential voters will ultimately pick Balad. Both parties are considering focusing on the message that Balad cannot pass the electoral threshold, with support for it meaning tens of thousands of lost votes.

The United Arab List is exuding confidence, but saying that if Arab voters’ turnout does not exceed 48 percent, two of the three Arab parties could fail to cross the threshold. The latest surveys show the United Arab List obtaining four seats. The party stresses that it has adopted a positive campaign touting the party’s achievements rather than attacking Hadash-Ta’al. Ibrahim Hijazi, the head of the party’s political bureau, said in an interview to al-Shams radio on the weekend that the party calls on people to vote for it, but that people choosing not to vote for it have two other options. According to Hijazi, the United Arab List has already clarified that Netanyahu is not an option for a future partnership, so that Netanyahu has a clear interest in suppressing the voting of Arab citizens.