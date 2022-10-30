Young Gazans' First Step Toward Liberation: Writing

“Do you love Gaza? Or do you hate Gaza?” That's the opening of a story by Basman Derawi, a young Palestinian who lives in crowded Gaza City, which has become the symbol of the Palestinian tragedy.

His story continues: “When I applied for my job as a physiotherapist, one of my interviewers asked me to 'talk about Gaza in English.' I replied, 'Give me a few seconds to think.' He nodded. I closed my eyes for a moment and said, 'Gaza is a city on the Mediterranean Sea in the middle of the Gaza Strip, at the southern end of Palestine. People here are very friendly. Gaza was occupied by Israel in 1967, and withdrew its settlers in 2005. But it still controls, or tries to control, almost every aspect of our lives.

“As I walked home after finishing my interview, I thought of what I said about Gaza, the only place I have ever known, where my childhood memories were born and my family and friends live. Why don't I love this place?

Open gallery view Destruction in Gaza after an attack by Israel this year. Credit: Mahmud Hams/AFP

“I hate waking up scared, in the middle of the night, to the sound of bombs. I feel pain in my chest just remembering my friend Haytham saying, 'I want to travel to Algeria after I finish my internship.' He too was a physiotherapist. But I lost him, when he was just 25 years old, during the last Israeli offensive in 2014. They called him a terrorist, but he was young, kind and full of dreams. He died when a missile hit the market next to his house.”

Derawi’s story was published in the Palestinian writing initiative “We Are Not Numbers,” which features English-language stories by young Gazans. The initiative is supported by the group Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

'It’s important to remember that when the students in Gaza complete their studies they remain under blockade without a horizon or a career.'

The writing illustrates the conflict that plagues the young writers' lives in Gaza. On the one hand, there's the desire to live a normal life, write and publish; on the other, there's the daily confrontation marked by blockade, poverty and despair.

“Gaza has few jobs and no clear future except poverty. I understand why some risk dangerous sea voyages to escape, while others commit suicide. We are all human and humans have breaking points. I just don’t know what mine is yet,” Derawi writes.

Open gallery view Ahmed Alnaouq. 'Gaza has few jobs and no clear future except poverty.' Credit: Michal Rubin

“Not many people write in Gaza,” Ahmed Alnaouq, the initiator and director of “We Are Not Numbers,” told Haaretz. “The project is designed to encourage creativity and writing among young people and help them overcome their day-to-day problems.

“The stories are of important cultural and social value; they can spur a change in awareness and expose readers to a picture different from what they’re used to seeing or hearing. It’s not a magic solution, of course, but story after story can change the conversation on the Palestinians in Gaza. To Israel, Gaza is a place of terrorists. But the moment I write, it disproves the prejudices.”

Zainab Wael Basheer, for example, mentions a famous Gaza City bookstore as her source of inspiration: “At Samir Mansour shop, hundreds of books are stacked to the ceilings, a beautiful sight for every book lover. When you open the door and inhale your first breath, you feel tangibly better than before stepping in. The kind salesmen help you find just what you want and treat you like a friend. The shelves are big and the spaces between them are narrow. Wherever you look you find familiar names. Every time, I feel the urge to buy each and every book and start reading it right away.”

But the source of Wael Basheer's inspiration collapsed – literally – during Operation Guardian of the Walls, the May 2021 air war between Israel and Gaza. At 5 A.M. on May 18 that year the building housing the Samir Mansour Bookshop near the Islamic University was bombed by the Israel Air Force. Tens of thousands of books were buried under the rubble.

“Our writers are young people in their 20s. The first condition for accepting them to the project is fluency in English. Most are literature and English graduates of Gaza universities who want to develop their literary writing abilities,” Alnaouq says.

“It’s important to remember that when the students in Gaza complete their studies they remain under blockade without a horizon or a career. The initiative gives them an opportunity to experiment in the digital world, which helps them develop their talents as future writers who can contribute to Palestinian culture. Every six months we open a new training course.”

Open gallery view A bookstore in Gaza damaged during the fighting with Israel in May 2021. Credit: John Minchillo/AP

Alnaouq notes that the destruction after last year's fighting increased young Gazans' interest in the initiative. “After the fighting about 250 candidates, men and women, turned to us – that’s the largest number we’ve had since we launched the initiative. Our goal is to give the young people an opportunity to tell a story,” he says.

“Our readers are from the United States, Australia, Britain and other European countries. We want to turn a spotlight on the various hues of life in Gaza, and the writing gives the young people hope. The foreign media expresses interest in our stories; they've asked us for stories on life during the war. We’ve become an important and significant voice.”

The major challenge facing the writers is life under blockade and the travails of securing permission to travel outside Gaza. “We overcome that with remote learning and meetings. The writers often receive offers to take part in writing workshops in other countries, but they don’t have an opportunity to leave Gaza,” Alnaouq says.

“That’s very frustrating, of course. To beat that, we assign all the writers a mentor who lives outside Gaza and accompanies them in the writing process. That helps mitigate the difficulty of writing under blockade.”

The mentor of Enas Fares Ghannam was American novelist Nancy Kricorian. In a video presenting the project, Ghannam notes how Kricorian explained to her how to translate her ideas into a complete text. She learned how to be more connected to the story, not just tell it.

A kind of hope

Most of the stories describe daily existence in Gaza. “The issue that comes up constantly is the blockade that affects the young people even in small things like submitting a stipend request for studies outside Gaza when they know they probably won’t get a visa,” Alnaouq says.

“One of the writers, who lives in the Rafah refugee camp, created stories about the COVID period. Interesting is that despite the virus, the war and the tough economic situation, the writers are highly motivated and don’t give up. They see writing as a kind of hope.”

Open gallery view Children playing in Gaza. "When we were kids we didn't have PlayStation," Alnaouq says. Credit: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

The story by Mohammed Rafik, “Gaza – a different kind of growing up,” describes his family's loss to illness and its dependence on exit visas for medical care in the West Bank.

“I have lost two aunts and an uncle, one by one, to disease. I thought that we could have been afforded more time, but their sin of being Gazan meant they were not permitted to exit this land to access needed medications and treatment,” Rafik writes.

“As Gazans, we are isolated in a debilitating humanitarian crisis that pushes us further into de-development, especially in important sectors like healthcare. More sinisterly, we are also stripped of the ability to seek external resources and support, because medical referrals are tied to the political situation. Depending on political dynamics, one month you have a better opportunity to exit and others you do not. If we’re fortunate, we get ill in the right month.”

But the story also reflects the consolation that young Gazans find in their Palestinian identity. “I have not seen these places Haifa, Safad, Yaffa, but I know I belong to them. I continue to hold onto that belonging, like the millions scattered in Gaza and the world. I continue to press toward the moment when freedom is not just feelings and words, but a lived reality.”

Other writers describe the poverty. Ali Abusheikh takes readers to the Al-Shati refugee camp in the north of the Strip and introduces them to a family where the parents don’t work and their children had to leave school and work. “I go to the market very late so I can collect food [that is discarded or has fallen] from under the sellers’ carts. I can’t find other ways to feed my kids,” the father says.

Abusheikh adds: “Also making it difficult for his children to learn is the lack of electricity for up to 20 hours a day, which leaves them in the dark. They can’t afford a generator to provide back-up power. Instead, however, they have received help through five solar-powered lights donated by the American nonprofit Rebuilding Alliance.”

Open gallery view Ruins in Gaza. "The Israeli perception that the people of Gaza have to rise up against Hamas is an escape from the elephant in the room," Alnaouq says. Credit: Mohammed Abed/AFP

Of course, the stories written during the latest fighting – the three days in August between Israel and Islamic Jihad – focus on lives that change under Israeli bombardment. Mahmoud Alyazji writes: “The whole house shook as I held on to my cup of coffee. Dad doesn’t buy us coffee during wars – too much of a luxury that we can’t afford. My mom called to check in on me, informing me that they would be sleeping at my brother’s that night. It was too risky to return home now. I was so scared and alone.”

He adds: “Yet somehow, we turn over our hatred and choose to resist. Even by drawing breath, we choose to resist. By singing, writing, dancing, smiling, even breathing, we resist – the most human thing. And what a spirit it takes to be human, when a brutal occupation crushes you under its boot.”

I feel pain in my chest just remembering my friend Haytham saying, 'I want to travel to Algeria after I finish my internship.' From a story by Basman Derawi

Not all the stories are about life under the blockade. “The stories are largely based on real events and describe the broad range of life in Gaza: the fishermen and the sea, the old buildings that have been preserved; there are also stories about art,” Alnaouq says. “Each story is like a window on the local landscape.”

When whispers mean death

Alnaouq, 28, was born in Deir al-Balah in the center of the Strip. In 2019, after completing a bachelor’s degree in English literature at Gaza's Al-Azhar University, he won a scholarship to study for a master’s in communications and journalism at the University of Leeds.

Alnaouq, who today lives in London, says the event that spawned the writing initiative was the death of his brother Ayman, a Hamas supporter who was killed in an Israeli bombing near Deir al-Balah during the 2014 Gaza war.

“I was 19 at the time, at the end of my second year at university. I was home and Ayman went outside the moment he heard that the Israeli army had arrived in Deir al-Balah. We didn’t know where he was going,” Alnaouq says.

“I heard on the news about a strike in the area, but we didn’t know if people were killed. After the attack I went out into the street and met some friends. They were whispering, looked at me and were silent. I didn’t understand what had happened.

“Slowly but surely people gathered near our house. I saw my father crying and shouting: ‘I want to go to the hospital to see my son.’ That’s the sentence etched in my memory from the incident – my father didn’t shop shouting ‘I want to go see my son,” as people tried to calm him. Ayman’s death destroyed my father emotionally. My mother collapsed too.”

Open gallery view Women at Samir Mansour's bookstore in Gaza, which was destroyed by Israeli bombs in May 2021. Credit: Adel Hana/AP

And you?

“It broke me. We were very close, the relationship between us was special. Once, when we were swimming in the sea, I almost drowned and he saved my life. He protected me from danger and from kids who bullied me in the neighborhood or at school. He never wanted to harm Israelis, but his support for Hamas gave him the feeling that he could protect us and help us. He focused on help for the needy; he brought coupons to the neighbors.

“People turned to him because they knew he'd want to help them. He studied financial management at the UNRWA Training Center; these studies were our hope to escape poverty. We knew that a good job would lift some of the burden off my father, who worked all day to give us 10 shekels [$2.85] – the cost of a round trip from Deir al-Balah to the university in Gaza. The poverty and oppression really were tough.”

Do you have other memories?

“As a child I remember how Ayman returned home in a panic and told our parents that he saw soldiers shooting children. He said that while he was playing with his friends, a tank stopped in the middle of the road, killed five children and wounded others. Ayman hid behind a wall and was saved. The only crime of Ayman and his friends was that they crossed the road. They never planned to harm the soldiers, they only wanted to play like other children.

Despite the virus, the war and the tough economic situation, the writers are highly motivated and don’t give up. Ahmed Alnaouq

“When we were kids we didn't have PlayStation. The only game we had was identifying the sounds of the planes and drones hovering above us in Gaza's skies, and the sounds of guns – was it a pistol or an M16? It’s very sad that these are the things that kids get used to in childhood. What will happen when they grow up? Will they greet Israeli soldiers with flowers, or will they be violent?

“I’m strongly opposed to violence; I don't think that's the solution. But if people in Gaza behave violently you can’t blame them, because they faced violence, oppression, occupation, wars. As a child I lived the second intifada every day; my memories from my school days are demonstrations, funerals, clashes in the streets. It’s not a war that ends after five days. It’s an ongoing Nakba and it affects people’s emotional state.”

After his brother’s death, Alnaouq tried to get back to routine, to complete his university studies. “Nobody understood what was happening to me and I didn’t know how to recover from the mourning. When they asked me how I felt I said 'okay.' Then I had a conversation with Pam Bailey, an American human rights activist whom I met when she worked in Gaza. She didn’t give up on me and asked me to tell her something true. That was both the breaking point and the point of growth at the same time,” he says.

A video by the Gaza band Osprey V.

“I wrote to her that I was really depressed and spent most of my time in the cemetery, and when I was alone I didn’t stop crying. She asked me to write my story. I didn’t understand why I had to write about the loss of my brother when on that same day a missile hit the home of our neighbor when they were all sleeping. He lost 11 members of his family and was the only one who survived.

“The pain is so profound, the bitterness of death doesn’t ease with time. I felt that my story was like many stories of Gazans who lost a family member, and I wondered why I should write it.”

But you wrote?

“[Bailey] managed to convince me. I received positive reactions from people who read the story, and my mood improved – the fact that people were interested in hearing our stories. Then Bailey suggested duplicating this success, getting young men and women from Gaza to write their stories and publish them on a digital platform, so that we wouldn’t fear that our stories would get lost, even during fighting.

“There are bookstores in Gaza; the most famous is the Samir Mansour Bookshop. ... In February it reopened. There are also public libraries.

“Most young people go mainly to the university libraries – the libraries of the Islamic University and Al-Azhar University – which have a wide variety of books and in various languages. But poor families in Gaza can’t afford to buy books. They’ll prefer to use 10 shekels to buy food for the family.”

Alnaouq says young Gazans are thirsting for culture, but “the blockade isn't only economic but also cultural. It’s very hard for artists to develop, also because of the tough economic situation – very few foundations offer financial support.

“There are artists who display at exhibitions and festivals. Last month Gaza artists prepared an exhibition in the memory of Duniana al-Amour, a young artist who was killed during the recent confrontation. There are also Palestinian embroidery workshops throughout the Strip; young women participate out of a desire to preserve the local tradition.

“And there’s also a rock band called Osprey V that’s made up of five young Gazans who sing in English. About two years ago they started posting videos on YouTube and they've attracted an audience around the world. Creative artists in Gaza want their voice heard both inside and outside Gaza. Culture is their bridge to the outside world.”

Open gallery view One of the Gazans' Marches of Return. "They don’t care if they get hurt or shot," Alnaouq says. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

No fear of death

As part of his studies in Leeds, Alnaouq researched the way the Western media covers the Marches of Return, Gazans' marches to the Israeli border.

“In the Return demonstrations you see people who come to the border and stand opposite the soldiers, and they don’t care if they get hurt or shot. I met somebody who came to a demonstration who had been wounded years before. He walked with crutches but he still had the desire to come to the border and demonstrate.

“A normal person who was once wounded at a demonstration, losing a leg even, wouldn’t return. But the people in Gaza still come to demonstrations, even in a wheelchair.

“What makes these people return to demonstrate without the fear of death? People are emotionally exhausted and depressed. They have no horizon or other options.

“Only after I left Gaza did I understand how much the blockade affects people’s lives. It’s not only a political or economic blockade. It’s living in a prison, and this affects all areas of life. The blockade is what causes pollution of the drinking water and the daily blackouts. Everything affects people’s emotional state. It’s a daily confrontation that there’s no escape from.

“Hamas isn't the main problem. The Israeli perception that the people of Gaza have to rise up against Hamas is an escape from the elephant in the room. Okay, we rise up against Hamas or Fatah, what’s the alternative then? Will it solve the problem of the occupation? That’s an argument that always comes up when we confront Israel with the facts of killing children, breaching the rights of the civilian population.

“In Israel they always ask ‘But what about Hamas?’ That’s a flight from responsibility and a reckoning for harming Palestinians. The time has come to refuse to answer questions like this – it’s exhausting. Anyone who criticizes Israel becomes an antisemite, and that’s also true with Gaza – they evade responsibility and point a finger at us.

“There are also layers and layers of dehumanization of Palestinians, as if our problems were only because of us; we’re the bad guys and Israel is the innocent angel. It’s important to look at the existing situation. There’s ongoing humiliation of Palestinians here and anybody who tries to promote the Palestinians’ rights is silenced.”