Israeli Killed in West Bank Shooting, Son and Two Others Injured; Gunman Shot Dead

One Israeli man was killed and three others were injured, including a Palestinian paramedic, in a shooting attack in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba on Saturday night.

The Israeli victim was identified as Ronen Hanania, a 49-year-old resident of Kiryat Arba. Hanania's 19-year-old son and MDA medic Ofer Ohana, who is hospitalized in serious condition, are among the wounded.

Open gallery view Ronen Hanania Credit: Photo courtesy of the family

The Palestinian gunman was rammed by the settlement's security officer's truck while holding an M-16 rifle, and then shot dead by an off-duty military officer after shooting at Israelis outside a store near the Ashmoret checkpoint, footage showed.

According to a preliminary army probe, the shooter entered Kiryat Arba from Hebron via the Ashmoret crossing. The checkpoint was reinstated last May after it was closed during the second Intifada in 2002.

The shooter was identified as Hebron resident Muhammed Kamel al-Jaabari, according to Palestinian media reports. The army is searching the area for a second person involved in the attack.

Open gallery view Muhammed Kamel al-Jaabari

Several members of the al-Jaabari family are associated with Hamas. Muhammed's brother was released as part of the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange deal and was exiled to Gaza.

Yisrael Lior, a Magen David Adom paramedic who arrived with Ohana to the scene said that when they arrived they saw a person with a head injury inside a vehicle. "When we went to treat the injured individual we were fired on. I took cover and [Ohana] shouted 'I've been wounded in my hand.'"

Last night, settlers held demonstrations throughout the West Bank following the attack and are blocking several roads for Palestinian movement.

Open gallery view The scene of the shooting attack in the West Bank, today. Credit: MDA

A 37-year-old Palestinian paramedic was also lightly wounded during the incident, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported.

The Kiryat Arba council opposed the decision to open the Ashmoret crossing checkpoint, expressing concern for its residents' safety.

In a statement on Saturday evening, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that he will be sending more reinforcements to secure the Kiryat Arba area. "We will use all the tools at our disposal, and we will not allow terrorism to defeat us," Lapid said.

On Sunday, a day after the shooting attack, Israel's military prepped the al-Jaabari family home for demolition.

Earlier this month, a resident of the West Bank settlement of Beit El was slightly injured in a shooting. On Thursday, two Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire after shooting at soldiers at the Hawara crossing. A third Palestinian was critically wounded in the incident.

AP contributed to this report.