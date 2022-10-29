Haredi Party Activists Promise Blessings From Ger Rebbe in Exchange for Votes

Activists of United Torah Judaism promised voters in the southern Israeli city Ashdod the blessing of Grand Rebbe Yaakov Alter of the Ger Hasidic sect in exchange for voting for the party, in an apparent violation of election law.

A party official estimated Friday that this is not an isolated case but rather a widespread practice in ultra-Orthodox gatherings, where political activists guarantee blessings from rabbis in exchange for support for particular parties.

In one recorded case, a party activist handed out cookies in packages featuring the United Torah Judaism ballot with the representative gimel and the inscription "If your life is precious to you."

She clarified to pedestrians on Ashdod's Rogozin Street that "The Ger Rebbe promised for whoever votes gimel every blessing, every salvation, livelihood, good health, rest from the children, every salvation."

Election law views seriously attempts to influence voters by promising a blessing or threatening a curse, and stipulates a penalty of up to five years in prison for anyone who "induces a person to vote or refrain from voting, in general or in favor of a certain list of candidates, by way of swearing, cursing, excommunication, boycott, vow, making a vow, promising to grant a blessing, or giving a talisman."

Another section of the law prohibits political parties from granting food or gifts.

Ultra-Orthodox parties are worried about the public's coolness towards the current election.

"We work really hard, but people are indifferent," says a Shas official, "Many of them say they will go vote, but there is no sense of a fight for our home."

The ultra-Orthodox parties pointed out that in the current election campaign, no large election conferences were held in ultra-Orthodox cities like in the past. "During the previous election campaigns, religious figureheads and rabbis would move from city to city and the balconies were full of party signs. Today, that doesn't exist," said the Shas official.

Responding to the reports, United Torah Judaism said "We are not aware of such activity. To the extent that it has been done, it is not an initiative of United Torah Judaism and apparently is instead a local initiative by private persons."