U.S. and Israel Set to Sign Letter of Guarantee Regarding Lebanon Maritime Border Deal

The U.S. reportedly agreed to stand by Israel in case of any violation of its maritime border agreement with Lebanon, and to commit to Israel's security and economic rights as agreed upon in the deal

Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis
Biden and Lapid in Jerusalem, in July.
Biden and Lapid in Jerusalem, in July.Credit: Emil Salman
Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis

The U.S. and Israel completed formulating the final version of the American letter of guarantee on Friday, which is intended to qualify the signing of the maritime agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

According to an Israeli political official, Biden will make it clear in the letter that the U.S. is committed to the full implementation of the agreement and to Israel's security and economic rights as agreed upon in it.

Furthermore, in any case of an attempt to violate the agreement, the letter will state that the U.S. will stand by Israel to prevent the violation of the agreement, the source revealed.

The letter, signed by U.S. President Biden and addressed to Israel's PM Lapid, is expected to be signed early next week, but its content will not be made public.

The Israel-Lebanon borderlines as defined in the finalized accord.

The political source said that Biden is expected to define the agreement as a historic achievement and a first step to promote stability between Israel and Lebanon.

The source claimed that the U.S. would also reiterate its commitment to help Israel defend itself using its own forces, while helping to deter its enemies from harming its energy assets at sea or its vessels.

According to the source, the U.S., like Lebanon and Israel, recognizes the “buoy line” as the status quo maritime border between the countries, and will oppose any attempt to challenge it, except with the agreement of both sides.

As for the Kana gas reservoir, the source claimed that the Americans are expected to make clear in the letter that it is committed to Israel's economic rights in the reservoir, and to reiterate their commitment to prevent Hezbollah's profits from the reservoir in accordance with the American sanctions regime.

President Biden will state at the end of the letter that he is committed to continuing to strengthen relations with Israel as defined in the "Jerusalem Declaration" signed by Biden and Lapid during the American President's visit to Israel, the source said.

