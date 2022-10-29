Israel Still Reluctant to Break Up With Russia Despite Its New Iranian Bedfellow

Israel was rightly criticized this week by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who spoke at the Haaretz Democracy Conference. Ukraine's frustration is understandable. For too long Israel's leaders have refused to take a firm stance on Vladimir Putin's war, occasionally condemning Russia’s criminal conduct but not backing up its statements with useful military aid to the Ukrainians fighting for their lives.

The arguments presented by Zelenskyy were less convincing. Even if Israel had provided more help to Ukraine early on, this wouldn't have prevented the supply of Iranian drones to Russia in recent weeks.

Still, Tehran’s aid to Moscow – revealed by the White House about two months ago and also based on Israeli intelligence – should trigger a fundamental change in Israeli policy. Jerusalem's hesitation has been explained by its need to maintain its freedom of action in the war between the wars with Damascus. Israel has feared that if it clearly backs Ukraine, Russian forces in Syria will interfere with its operations there.

Open gallery view S-300 anti-aircraft systems. Credit: AFP

This danger has decreased recently because Russia has moved some of its forces and antiaircraft guns to Ukraine. It’s also possible that the Ukrainian mire is so thick that Moscow will think twice before engaging in risky maneuvers elsewhere.

Israel has an added moral justification. If Russia has climbed into bed with the Iranians – the U.S. administration believes that Moscow might help Tehran suppress the Iranian women’s protest and help advance its nuclear program – then Israel is freed from any commitment to the Russians.

Still, Israel is hesitating. This week Defense Minister Benny Gantz told his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, that Israel stands by Ukraine but only will provide humanitarian aid and protective equipment. This seems to remain the government's position as Israel approaches Tuesday's general election.

Still, the approach by Gantz and Prime Minister Yair Lapid is controversial among both political and defense officials. A spectrum of possibilities extends beyond the delivery of protective vests and helmets, or even the treatment in Israel of Ukrainian wounded. Israeli defense firms have suggested measures that could greatly help Kyiv without being considered offensive.

These include three kinds of systems: to shoot down drones, locate enemy fire and protect helicopters and planes against shoulder-fired missiles. Some of these products can be sent to Ukraine while other deals are postponed. The assumption is that the war will continue for a long time, so not all supplies have to be delivered immediately.

Open gallery view A drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: YASUYOSHI CHIBA - AFP

On the other hand, despite the intense coverage abroad, there’s no chance that Israel will respond to the growing demand in Ukraine and the West for the supply of Iron Dome batteries.

Zohar Palti, a former head of the Defense Ministry's Political-Military Bureau, said this week at a conference in Texas that there's no dilemma because this advanced technology protects Israeli families from more than 100,000 missiles and rockets in the hands of Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. He says Israel simply can't afford to lend Iron Dome batteries and has only delivered any to the United States.

In an interview with USA Today last week, Benjamin Netanyahu said he would examine the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine if he returns to power. As with all his recent statements, it's best to be skeptical. Netanyahu has always prided himself on his close ties with Putin, and to this day he's careful about any statement that might be interpreted as criticism of Moscow, despite the Putin regime's war crimes.

There's no reason to believe that Netanyahu will change his approach if he returns to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Tehran escalates

The Western intelligence about the Iranian drones sent to the Russians is unequivocal despite Tehran's denials. Iran has tightened its relations with Moscow while also facing the severe protest wave that began in mid-September after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old was beaten to death for a terrible sin: Hair was peeking out of her headscarf.

Open gallery view A motorcycle of Basic, Iranian paramilitary militia, is set on fire during a protest after a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini's death when she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran this month. Credit: AP

The Iranian regime’s continuation of violent religious repression is increasingly seen in the West as part of a rigid agenda linked to its support for terrorism and subversion around the world. Israel will try to convince the more friendly powers that this also reflects Tehran’s aspirations regarding its nuclear project.

This week, after a month-long hiatus, three Israeli airstrikes were reported in Syria within a few days. There may have been operational needs, but it can't be ruled out that officials in Jerusalem are employing a little offense before any change in the situation in the region.

With their backs against the wall amid pressure at home, it’s clear that Iran's leaders are less hesitant about using force. This week Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama visited Israel. The Albanians, who have hosted Iranian opposition activists, have experienced an unusual wave of cyberattacks launched by Iran, leading to a rupture in diplomatic ties.

Israel has provided the Albanians with aid to face the attacks down. This week the Albanian guest also met with the head of the Israeli National Cyber Directorate, Gabi Portnoy. Israel's message was clear: Iran uses its cyberoffensive prowess to attack civilian targets around the world. The international community should make sure that Tehran pays a higher price.