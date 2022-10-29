2022 Set to Be Deadliest Year in West Bank Since 2005, UN Middle East Envoy Says

2022 is on track to be the deadliest year in the West Bank since 2005, when the organization began systematically collecting data, according to UN's Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland.

Wennesland said in a briefing at the UN Security Council that in the period he reviewed, between September 21 and October 25, 32 Palestinians were killed, including six children, and 311 Palestinians, including one woman and eight children, were injured.

Since the beginning of the year, 120 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem by Israel's security forces.

Settlers and Israelis attacked Palestinians 106 times over the period Wennesland reviewed, which resulted in the injury of 63 Palestinians and the destruction of property.

Over the same period, he added, two Israeli soldiers were killed and 25 Israeli civilians, including five women and three children, were injured by Palestinians, as were 13 Israeli soldiers. In total, he said, Palestinians attacked Israelis by various means 115 times, of which 100 were stone-throwing incidents that resulted in injury or property damage.

Wennesland said in his speech that he calls on the Israeli and Palestinian leaders to take the necessary steps to restore calm. "Unless the core political issues are addressed, the deep-rooted mistrust and hostility will continue to grow. I see clearly the mounting frustration and anger of Palestinians in the face of decades of Israeli occupation," he said.

Wennesland added that Israeli security forces should exercise maximum restraint and use lethal means only in situations in which it cannot be avoided and in order to save lives. He also stated that he expects all those who commit violence to be held accountable.