Search for Genetic Parents of IVF Mix-up Baby Likely Over

The Health Ministry is expected to halt efforts to locate the biological parents of a baby girl at the center of an embryo implantation mix-up because there is no practical way to identify them, sources involved in the case said.

The baby was born Wednesday, and the woman who gave birth to her and her husband have said they want to raise her.

The sources said ministry officials will focus on helping other clients of the same in vitro fertilization clinic to be tested if they think they could be the baby’s biological parents, and also on the broader examination of Israeli IVF programs.

Assuta Medical Center in Rishon Letzion will have to give any couple who requests it all relevant information about the likelihood of an error having occurred in their treatment, and in some cases, if possible, to carry out genetic testing for them, the sources added. But testing would require a court order, and it’s far from clear that one could be obtained.

One source involved in investigating what happened at Assuta said IVF involves several stages, and the error could have happened at any of them. “There’s no one obvious error that we can immediately point to as highly likely,” he said. “There’s a series of a great many actions, and a low probability of error, or of more than one error, exists in every one of them.”

Consequently, he said, “There isn’t one clear parameter that would lead to one or two” couples as the likely biological parents. “Even if it were possible to narrow the probability to 40, 20 or 10 couples, you wouldn’t end up with 10 couples with a high probability of error, but with low probabilities.”

The hospital initially identified one couple as the most likely biological parents, but genetic testing proved that they weren’t.

For a couple to do genetic testing on a baby born to another woman – even if the embryo was wrongly implanted – requires a court order. Consequently, any couple seeking such testing would generate a court case at which Assuta would have to provide convincing evidence as to why that couple has a reasonable chance of being the genetic parents.

“The question preoccupying the Health Ministry and the lawyers is whether it’s feasible to continue the investigation in such a situation, and whether the court would approve doing paternity tests in the cases brought before it, all of which would have low probability” of being the biological parents, “at a time when the baby has already been born and this would undermine her parenting,” the source explained.

The most likely genetic parents are couples in which the woman became pregnant at around the same time as woman who gave birth to the baby. But even women who merely had frozen embryos at Assuta at that time have grounds for concern.

“A couple treated at the same time who didn’t produce any frozen embryos isn’t relevant,” an IVF expert said. “The relevant people are women who got pregnant or who still have frozen embryos. Any of those couples who ask should get explanations and advice about their degree of involvement in the case. But in all them, the probability of error is low.”

Open gallery view IVF unit, Tel HaShomer hospital, Tel Aviv, 2018 Credit: Motti Milrod

The expert added that “according to one well-known British expert, the risk of error in these procedures, despite all the mechanisms of supervision and oversight, is one in 5,000. Israel performs 50,000 IVF cycles a year.”

Prof. Joshua Shemer, chair of the Assuta Medical Centers chain, said the case “was a tragic error that shouldn’t occur.” Nevertheless, he added, the chances of finding the source of the error and the biological parents are near zero.

“There are multiple procedures – fertilization, freezing, thawing and implanting,” he said. “Each is monitored and supervised. But embryos could also be frozen for 20 years.”

Shemer said the methodology of Assuta’s hunt for the biological parents, a process led by Prof. Ronni Gamzu, was correct. “The inquiry is ongoing and we’ll continue tirelessly,” he said. “But we’re talking about five serial procedures that don’t happen at the same time. .... In the end, the Health Ministry will have to decide whether to continue and how, and to what extent it’s possible to test other women.”

He added that Assuta had studied and was still studying the incident, and is also trying to introduce “every possible technology for additional supervision and oversight of these procedures, which are carried out by human beings.”

The ministry’s inquiry into Assuta’s snafu will continue for some time yet in an effort to identify the source of the error. Next month, the ministry will hold a hearing at which it will consider closing Assuta Rishon Letzion’s IVF unit, fully or partially.

That decision will depend on the unit’s efforts to correct the problems in its treatment process. The hospital is supposed to give the ministry a report on those efforts in the coming days.