Netanyahu's Blood Pact With the Far-right Spells Doom for the West Bank

According to public opinion polls, at least for now, the violence in the West Bank isn’t directly affecting Israel's November 1 election, which is expected to end in a close race between the two blocs.

But when we look at the broader picture, and despite the divisive influence in Israel of the politics of identity, it’s impossible to ignore the significant role of the Palestinian conflict in the developments, even if most voters would prefer to deny it.

Previous governments’ insistence on retaining territory in the West Bank and settling hundreds of thousands of Israelis there made it extremely difficult to resolve the conflict. (Some will say the Palestinians weren’t willing to sign a peace agreement in any event). Too, the wave of terrorism that followed the signing of the Oslo Accords and culminated in the second intifada planted in Israelis a lasting anxiety regarding any further withdrawals.

Combined with the deepening impact of demographic changes, the political map has shifted rightward, perhaps irreversibly. This paved the path for the long tenure of Benjamin Netanyahu, who promised Israelis he can keep them all safe.

In 2017, however, Netanyahu turned even more extreme and dangerous: His efforts to stay in power became a battle for personal survival whose goal is to end the legal proceedings against him and avoid the possibility of prison. All’s fair in this war, and especially in his attempt to return to power after less than 18 months in the opposition.

In recent months, Likud’s unholy alliance with Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir has strengthened. Like the heads of the Haredi parties, the leaders of Religious Zionism are willing to return Netanyahu to the Prime Minister’s Office, for their own reasons, even if Smotrich sees Netanyahu as “a lying son of a liar,” as was disclosed this week in recordings obtained by Michael Shemesh of Kan News.

Far-right lawmaker Ben-Gvir and Benjamin Netanyahu on the "Jewish Power"'s party's campaign poster in 2020.

If the pro-Netanyahu bloc of parties wins the election, and if its leaders choose an alliance with the Haredim and the far right over a tense coalition with Benny Gantz, the issue of the West Bank will quickly resurface.

The dispute between them is not only over the rule of law, which Netanyahu and his partners plan to destroy. Despite many op-eds in Haaretz arguing the opposite, there is a huge difference between a narrow right-wing government and the current “government of change” in their attitude toward the Palestinians.

Gantz was wrong when he boasted about killing Arabs in Gaza, and Yair Lapid could have been much more generous in his policies toward the Palestinians. But Netanyahu’s leading partners have far-reaching and dangerous ambitions regarding the Palestinians, even compared to anything he agreed to in the past.

If Netanyahu forms such a government, he will likely disarm the security cabinet. All strategic discussions will be reduced to the “aquarium” in the Prime Minister’s Office and will include him and senior members of the security forces alone.

Likud doesn’t even have an obvious candidate for defense minister. In these circumstances, the incoming IDF chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, will play a critical role in protecting what remains of security considerations, and especially in maintaining the rules of conduct for soldiers in the West Bank.

Even today the army struggles with this. Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi only recently began to sound a louder and clearer voice against “anomalies” in the West Bank. (Somehow, such acts are always described as anomalous). And yet, one can already imagine what complications such a government will get itself into, once Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are in the security cabinet and demand, for example, imposing the death penalty on terrorists or if another Elor Azaria incident would occur.

This is not the only area where problems are expected. Since the unrest in mixed Arab-Jewish cities in May 2021, during the IDF operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Arab society in Israel seems close to another flare-up, as the tension combines with growing anger at the inability of the government and the police to curb Arab organized crime.

If Arab parties fall below the electoral threshold due to low voter turnout in the community, and Arab representation in the Knesset decreases, the ties with the state will weaken even more. This could be fertile ground for another violent outbreak, along the lines of October 2000 or last year’s events.

Despite Netanyahu’s vast experience and typical caution in foreign relations, difficulties are also expected with our friendly neighbors, Jordan and Egypt. Netanyahu’s relationship with King Abdullah has been in trouble for years, and members of his court suspected Netanyahu of taking part in the anti-Jordan moves of the Saudi royal family and members of the Trump administration. Netanyahu’s relations with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi were also turbulent.

In the international arena, the most important and sensitive relationship is with the Americans. Despite public declarations of friendship, the Biden administration has no illusions about Netanyahu.

Washington will accept the decision of Israeli voters, but the messages flow constantly on other channels: Even if he wins, it’s better if the Likud chair turns to the center, rather than depending on the representatives of Kahanism and their heirs in the Knesset. Americans are astonished by this development, despite the resemblance to events in the United States.

Rock the Casbah

Interesting news came out of Nablus Wednesday night. Four militants in Lion’s Den turned themselves in to the security forces of the Palestinian Authority. It seems the Israeli raid Tuesday on a safe house in the city’s casbah that housed a bomb workshop caused many aftershocks.

Five Palestinians died in a gun battle with soldiers and members of the Police Special Anti-Terror Unit and the Shin Bet security service. It spooked the four Lion’s Den members into surrendering to the PA, which recently offered them “protective custody.” Other wanted militants asked to join this agreement.

Gunmen wearing Lion's Den headbands and insignia attend the funeral of Tamer al-Kilani, a top fighter in the Palestinian militant group who was killed by an explosive device planted in a motorcycle, during his funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus, Sunday. Credit: Majdi Mohammed/ AP

“We gave everything we had,” one of the four was quoted as saying, in a headline that could have come from the sports pages. Israeli media outlets were drawn to superlatives: After one of the men was described as the “head of the organization,” it was explained that among those arrested by the Palestinian Authority was the “brain” of the organization.

In general, it seems that the leadership, the defense establishment and the media in Israel have a bipolar attitude to the Nablus group. On the one hand, they dismiss it as a few dozen “hoodlums with guns.” On the other hand, they publish a photo of the IDF chief of staff and the head of the Shin Bet in the operation’s war, as if it was a raid on the Iranian reactor.

Does the militants’ surrender express a fundamental change in the situation in Nablus? It’s clear that Israel recognized the organization as a real threat, given the popularity it gained in the West Bank and its involvement in attacks, such as the one that killed Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch. It’s also evident that Israel is exerting heavy pressure.

The operation was planned for about two weeks, and two days earlier another senior member of the Lion’s Den was killed in a motorcycle explosion in Nablus. But if the Lion’s Den is more of an idea than an organization, there’s no preventing eager new faces from taking the place of those arrested.