Man Dies After Being Set on Fire in Northern Israel

A man died after being set on fire in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Motzkin on Friday.

Police received a report of a man who was burning in the city near Haifa early on Friday, at around 6 A.M.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and transferred the victim to the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Shortly after, police announced the arrest of a 39-year-old man suspected of setting the victim on fire.

While police initially suspected that the deceased – who has not yet been identified – had attempted to commit suicide, evidence found at the scene suggests that it was a murder case.