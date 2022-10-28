Haaretz - back to home page
Man Dies After Being Set on Fire in Northern Israel

Police arrested a 39-year-old resident of Kiryat Motzkin on suspicion of murder following the deadly incident on Friday

Adi Hashmonai
The scene of the gruesome murder, this morning in Kiryat Motzkin.
The scene of the gruesome murder, this morning in Kiryat Motzkin.Credit: Israel Police
Adi Hashmonai

A man died after being set on fire in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Motzkin on Friday.

Police received a report of a man who was burning in the city near Haifa early on Friday, at around 6 A.M.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and transferred the victim to the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Shortly after, police announced the arrest of a 39-year-old man suspected of setting the victim on fire.

While police initially suspected that the deceased – who has not yet been identified – had attempted to commit suicide, evidence found at the scene suggests that it was a murder case.

