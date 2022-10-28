IDF Claimed Soldiers Were Attacked, but Detainee Released and Footage Shows No Violence

The Israeli army claimed on Friday that a left-wing activist and off-duty soldier threw rocks at soldiers in the South Hebron Hills. However, the soldier who refuted the claims was released only a few hours after the incident.

The soldier, who was on vacation at the time, was banned from the area for 15 days and according to the police he is accused of insulting and attempting to attack a public servant.

According to the army, Israelis and Palestinians violently attacked and threw rocks on soldiers although rock throwing did not appear in the footage of the incident and no Palestinian was arrested.

Speaking with Haaretz, another activist present during the incident said they were there in order to escort a Palestinian shepherd, and claimed that no one threw stones or attacked soldiers during the incident.

According to the activist, he and the detained off-duty soldier arrived at the area around 7:00 A.M., where they found a group of soldiers explaining to the shepherd that he had entered a closed military zone.

"We were starting to pack up and leave, and at some point the soldiers started to physically push us. One of them even tried to get rid of the goats," the activist told Haaretz.

In a video recording the arrest, the soldiers can be seen telling the shepherd to take his goats and leave. At one point, another soldier can be heard saying, "Do you see the one throwing stones?"

While the shepherd appears to be standing near the soldiers, the activists are standing further away, and no stone-throwing can be seen. Shortly after the soldiers can be seen approaching the activist and detaining him.

According to the activists, stones were in fact thrown but not at the soldiers. This was part of a shepherding method — throwing rocks from 20 centimeters away to lead the sheep in the right direction.

The activists said that the rocks were thrown towards the area exit which was announced as a closed military site. According to the activist the stones were thrown far from the soldiers and were not aimed at them.

The Human Rights Defenders Fund which represents the previously detained activist said that "the attempt to create baseless symmetry between violent attackers and defenders of human rights who act peacefully will fail again this time. We will continue to stand by the activists."

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi called the incident a "criminal act by Israeli citizens against soldiers who protect Israeli citizens."

"This shameful and disgraceful criminal behavior requires swift and strict justice," Kochavi added.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz condemned the alleged incident, saying it "must be dealt with in the most thorough manner. We will not allow anyone to harm soldiers."

Masked individuals also shattered 10-15 car windshields of vehicles belonging to Palestinians and left-wing activists who came for an olive harvest next to the village of Jibiya, Ramallah. A video of the incident shows the masked individuals throwing rocks at several parked cars shattering their windshields.

A witness who was on site said that he was "standing next to the cars and saw the settlers coming around the mountain. They came from the direction of the settlement and began to attack cars.

People were harvesting there, women screamed and begged to not be harmed. The settlers passed car by car until they reached me and saw I had a camera. I remembered what happened in Kisan when the photographer was attacked, so I ran away."