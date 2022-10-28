Two Palestinians Killed in Checkpoint Shootout With Israeli Army

Two Palestinian men were killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting incident in the Hawara checkpoint in the West Bank on Thursday night, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military says the incident was preceded by a shooting attack toward soldiers stationed at the checkpoint. The Al-Aqsa Martyr's Brigades has taken responsibility for the attack, claiming that the Israeli soldiers fired back at "point-blank range," and that they detected hits on the Israeli side.

One of the men killed was 47-year-old Imad Abu Rashid from the Askar refugee camp on the outskirts of Nablus. He reportedly worked as a first responder for the Palestinian Authority. The second victim, Ramsi Zabara, 35 years old, died a few hours later.

Open gallery view Imad Abu Rashid

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli military announced it would be easing restrictions on movement in and around Nablus, and that some of the checkpoints would be removed.

Open gallery view Ramsi Zabara

According to a statement put out by the Israel military, an IDF force that was carrying out an operation close to the Hawara checkpoint identified two suspicious vehicles and fired at them. The statement also said that “forces confirmed that targets had been hit, there were no injuries sustained by Israeli forces. During searches of the area, forces found a number of duffle bags and the IDF is looking for additional suspects in the area.”

A separate shooting at an IDF checkpoint in Nablus was also reported on Thursday.