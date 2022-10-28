12-year-old Arab Wounded, Man Killed in Shootings in Coastal Israeli Village

One man died of his wounds and another was seriously injured in a shootout on Friday in the Arab village of Jisr al-Zarqa in central Israel, hours after a 12-year-old boy was seriously injured in a separate shooting in the town.

The deceased, 20-year-old Zahi Muhammad Gorban, and the seriously injured man, age 24, are brothers. The 12-year-old boy is reportedly the cousin of the two men.

Police said the two men opened fire first. One of the officers has the rank of chief superintendent. The officers' identity is under gag order due to concerns that they could be targeted for revenge.

The unit for investigating police officers has started investigating the incident.

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and the police district commander Yoram Sofer expressed public support for the officers, saying they "engaged quickly and worked with decisiveness and as expected of them."

The officers shot the men outside a home in the village, several hours after the shooting that seriously injured the 12-year-old. That shooting has not been solved. The boy's uncle, age 25, was moderately injured in the first shooting.

Police believe the two brothers were armed and had been on the way to avenge the shooting of their relatives.

Police say there was an exchange of fire with the brothers after the officers left the 25-year-old uncle's home and warned the family not to try to avenge the shooting. After the officers left the home, they got into a squad car, at which point they saw two armed men who opened fire on them within seconds, said the police sources. The officers returned fire, and each officer shot a single bullet at the lower body of the two men, they said. The squad car had its flashing lights on and it was clear that it was a police car, they said.

The two brothers were taken to the hospital, where Gorban was pronounced dead. Police say the brother remains hospitalized and is under arrest.

Police said a Carlo submachine gun and another gun were found alongside the two, and that the police car had bullet holes in it.

Police stated in response that the officers "found themselves in an exchange of fire with several armed men. The officers felt that their lives were in danger and shot back." It's not clear who shot Gorban, police said.

However, family members of Gorban countered that there had been no other exchanges of fire in the area, and that the officers had shot Gorban at short range and killed him.

A resident of the town who witnessed the shooting, said: "The situation is very serious and tense, there is a frightening atmosphere in the neighborhood."

The injury of the 12-year-old marks the third time a minor was wounded by gunfire in Jisr al-Zarqa since the beginning of October. Last week, 14-year-old Walid Shahab was killed by gunfire in the village.

According to this mother, Samira Shahab, Walid and his brother had left to go buy pizza for the family. "I was waiting for them in the car and suddenly heard shots." She then saw Walid covered in blood around his chest. "He told me, 'Mom, something has hurt me,' and then he collapsed," she described.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected of killing Shahab last week.

A few days earlier, a 17-year-old was shot dead in another murder in Jisr al-Zarqa. According to a preliminary investigation by the police, two masked men entered the shop belonging to the boy's uncle and fired several bullets at him at short range. Police have arrested eleven suspects on suspicion of involvement in the murder.

According to a count by Haaretz, 88 people have been killed by violence in Israel's Arab community since the beginning of the year, ten of them women. Last year, 104 people were murdered within the same period.