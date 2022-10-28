The Never-before-told Story of Israeli Spy Baruch Mizrachi

They were Mossad agents who posed as Arabs – plainclothes, secret combatants born and educated in Arab countries who were totally assimilated into their societies. They were proficient in local Arabic dialects and knew well the customs of the countries from which they had emigrated to Israel. Under assumed names, they were sent to enemy states in the region to serve as the eyes and ears of Israeli intelligence, their senses attuned to the discourse, the inflections and the tastes of the local cultures. In the Mossad’s professional jargon, they were “combatants in target countries.”