Police officers who were caught on camera beating a man in Bnei Brak will not face any disciplinary action, after Justice Ministry's Police Investigations Department closed the case against them on Thursday. The officers in question were not even questioned by the PID.

Officials from the PID accepted the officers' assertion that the man had resisted arrest and therefore the use of violence was required. One of the policemen involved is a deputy commissioner.

The incident took place in June, during a demonstration in Bnei Brak. The man who was assaulted, Hananel Tiran, said the policemen had grabbed him on the street and took him into a nearby shop, where they beat him all over his body. A CCTV camera in the shop shows the policemen knocking the man to the floor and then punching and kicking him.

Afterward the policemen arrested Tiran on suspicion of hindering a policeman, but so far no charges have been brought against him.

A week after he was beaten up Tiran filed a complaint to the Police Investigation Department for assault.

Tiran’s lawyer, Eyal Abulafia, said closing the case is “a scandalous decision. It proves without doubt that there’s no body in Israel that investigates policemen and that they can do whatever they want with impunity.”

The Police Investigation Department said in response: “During a violent demonstration that took place near a cellular phone shop in Bnei Brak, hundreds of demonstrators used violence against the policemen and vandalized property, including a local cell phone shop. Following a complaint of assault that was filed by the complainant against several of the police officers involved in the incident, a comprehensive investigation was launched, including collecting video evidence. At the end of the investigation it was decided to close the case because the evidence, including the versions given and photographs of the event, do not indicate that the policemen involved had carried out a criminal offense.”