Lapid Will Show ‘More Courage’ in Promoting Western Wall Deal, Yesh Atid Member Vows

If Prime Minister Yair Lapid is able to form the next government, he will be far more inclined than his predecessors to promote and facilitate egalitarian prayer at the Western Wall, according to a senior member of his party.

“I’m telling you that Lapid will show more courage when it comes to the Western Wall deal, and his position on the matter is extremely clear,” Moshe Tur-Paz, a member of the centrist Yesh Atid party told progressive-minded voters at an election event on Wednesday night. The gathering was held at Tel Aviv’s Beit Daniel, the flagship synagogue of the Reform movement in Israel.

The Western Wall deal was meant to provide the Reform and Conservative movements with an upgraded prayer plaza at the Jerusalem holy site. The deal, approved in January 2016 by a government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, called for enlarging the existing egalitarian prayer space at the southern expanse of the Western Wall, and make it more visible and accessible to worshippers.

It also called for the establishment of a special authority that would be responsible for running the space and include representatives from the Reform and Conservative movements.

The deal was suspended nearly a year and a half later due to pressure from the ultra-Orthodox parties after threatening to leave the governing coalition if it were implemented.

Tur-Paz, who is Modern Orthodox, has been working behind the scenes over the past year at Lapid's request to revive the deal or at least parts of it.

Israel’s current coalition government, formed in June 2021, did not include any ultra-Orthodox parties. Without having this obstacle in the way, it had been widely assumed that the deal would be quickly revived, but several Orthodox coalition members were able to wield their veto power preventing any headway in the deal.

They had been hoping to leave the door open for the ultra-Orthodox parties should they choose eventually to join the coalition, which never happened.

Tur-Paz revealed that he had reached an agreement on moving ahead with certain elements of the Western Wall deal with various representatives of the ultra-Orthodox parties, “who basically agreed not to intervene.”

Should Lapid have enough Knesset seats after Tuesday’s election to form the next government, he said, “We will still have to negotiate, but I think the plan I built early on in 2022 will serve us down the road and is good for all parties concerned.”

Participating in the election event were representatives of parties in the governing coalition. The organizers said that they had reached out to parties in the opposition and invited them to participate. The invitation was declined.

Rabbi Gilad Kariv, a member of Labor, blamed Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin for the lack of progress over the past 15 months. Elkin, he said, had been fiercely opposed to reviving the Western Wall deal and had convinced Naftali Bennett, while he was serving as prime minister, to support his position. Elkin is a member of the right-wing New Hope party that recently joined forces with Benny Gantz to form the new National Unity Party.

Whether Lapid will move ahead with the Western Wall deal, Kariv said, will depend on how the two left-wing parties in the coalition – Labor and Meretz – perform in the election. “Lapid will only be able to act if there are strong parties to his left pushing for Jewish pluralism and freedom of religion,” he said.

Kariv, the first Reform rabbi to ever serve in the Knesset, had been involved in the original negotiations over the Western Wall deal.

The agreement was meant to provide a solution to the ongoing clashes at the main gender-segregated section of the Western Wall between ultra-Orthodox worshippers and the Women of the Wall, a multidenominational feminist prayer group that holds a monthly service there.

Participants in the Women of the Wall service often wear prayer shawls and tefillin – much to the outrage of the ultra-Orthodox. Leaders of the feminist prayer group had agreed to transfer their monthly prayer service from the Orthodox gender-segregated space to the egalitarian space if and when the Western Wall agreement is implemented.

Its revocation in June 2017 sparked fierce anger in the Jewish world, particularly within the Reform and Conservative communities, driving a deep wedge between Israel and the Diaspora.