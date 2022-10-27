Kyiv Envoy Accuses Israel of Valuing Jewish Life in Russia More Than in Ukraine

Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel has accused Jerusalem of valuing Russian Jews over their Ukrainian counterparts, telling Haaretz on Wednesday that “for some strange reason, the positioning of the Jewish community in Russia is probably more important for Israeli politicians than the positioning of the Jewish community in Ukraine.”

“When Russian missiles and Iranian drones are bombing Ukrainian territory, the big Jewish community in Ukraine is suffering every single day,” Yevgen Korniychuk complained. His remarks echoed comments that he had made to Israeli officials in Jerusalem which appeared in Ukrainian media.

“You might want to speak to the rabbis staying with their communities in Kharkiv and Dnipro and Odessa and Kyiv.”

Israel has consistently declined Ukrainian requests for air defense systems and other military aid, citing its concern that alienating Moscow could endanger Israel’s freedom of action in Syria —where Russian forces have stood aside and allowed repeated strikes against Iranian targets— as well as the risk to Russia’s large Jewish community.

Russian strikes have damaged or destroyed multiple Jewish sites, including a synagogue in Mariupol, a Hillel in Kharkiv and the Drobytsky Yar Holocaust memorial complex.

“So basically,“ Ukrainian Jews are “now suffering, and you don’t want to help them in order not to harm the position of the Jewish community in Russia? Doesn’t that sound strange,” Korniychuk asked, adding that this argument had failed to move Israeli officials.

“I got no response whatsoever” he said.

In recent months, the Kremlin, which has justified its war in Ukraine as necessary for the denazification of the former Soviet Republic has taken several steps which have been widely seen has harmful to Russian Jewry.

This July, the Russian Justice Ministry demanded a local court to rule on the liquidation of the Jewish Agency, even as increasing numbers of Russian Jews are seeking refuge in Israel.

Thousands have fled to Israel in the wake of their country’s invasion of Ukraine, many of them fleeing President Vladimir Putin’s increasingly authoritarian rule and a military draft which has seen untrained and under-equipped soldiers sent directly to the front.

Russian officials have reportedly pressured community leaders to publicly support the war while government propagandists have utilized antisemitism on state television and claimed that “the most ardent antisemites are usually Jews.”

On Wednesday, Russian Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar called on Moscow to condemn a top security official for his claim that “neo-pagan cults,” including the Chabad Hasidic sect, had taken over neighboring Ukraine.

Such a statement, “uttered by a member of the Russian Security Council…poses a huge danger, therefore, we demand an immediate and unequivocal response from society and the authorities of the state,” he wrote in a statement.

In a public appeal to the Israeli government published online earlier this week, over 100 Ukrainian Jews – including community leaders, academics, lawmakers and rabbis – complained that Israel has stood on the sidelines while “tens of thousands of Jews were forced to leave” and “objects of Jewish public infrastructure [were] destroyed and damaged throughout the country.”

“From the first days of the large-scale invasion, we hoped for understanding and support from Israel,” they wrote, explaining that “the people of Israel know better than anyone else what it is like when an adversary, unable to win a conventional war, resorts to tactics of massive, targeted terror against civilians.”

“We are bitter to admit that our hopes for help turned out to be almost fruitless,” they complained, calling out Jerusalem’s “passive position of pseudo-neutrality.”