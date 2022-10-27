Israeli Military Officially Allows Women to Serve as Tank Operators on Borders

The pilot for the integration of women in combat positions in the Armored Corps ended successfully, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said Thursday, meaning that from now on women may be deployed to Israel's borders as tank operators on a permanent basis.

Kochavi made the decision after an examination procedure which included training and as well as significant operational activity which found that the female fighters "met all the goals for which they were tested."

The women fighters are set to be stationed mainly at the Egyptian border, but the IDF states that they may also be stationed in additional sectors in the north and in Gaza if needed.

The pilot for integrating women into the IDF began in 2017, following a decision by then Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot. In 2018, four female soldiers completed the first tank commanders' course held for women in the IDF, in which 11 additional female soldiers were trained as tank fighters.

In June 2018, the IDF announced to the media that the pilot was successfully completed. However, a year later, in April 2019, the IDF announced that it would not continue integrating female soldiers into the Armored Corps, following pressure exerted by prominent religious Zionist rabbis on the political and military echelon aimed to prevent the move.

Open gallery view Female Armored Corps fighters at Shizafon military base, in 2018. Credit: IDF Spokesperson Unit

Following the decision, two petitions were submitted to Israel's High Court by female recruitment candidates and fighters who completed tank combat training, which petitioned the Chief of Staff and the Minister of Defense to explain why women were prohibited from being enlisted for combat roles in the Armored Corps even though the pilot was described as a success.

According to the petition, a few months after the soldiers Osnat Levy and Noga Shina completed the course, they were told "that the pilot was frozen." The IDF realized that it would be difficult to defend the decision in the High Court and in January 2020 Kochavi decided to renew the pilot for two more years.

Lawyers Yanor Bartenthal, Amichay Weinberger and Revital Appelbaum, who represent the women fighters who petitioned the High Court, said following today's announcement that it represents "a historic day in the fight for the opening of the IDF to the service of women in all combat units."

According to them, the IDF's response confirms that "women could have been recruited for the position of tank fighters many years ago," further stating that their clients "intend to continue the [legal] proceedings until they fully open up the Armored Corps to women, and not just for border protection."