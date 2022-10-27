Israeli Army Probe Into Soldier's Checkpoint Shooting Finds Errors by Soldiers, Commanders

The Israeli military published on Thursday findings from its investigation into the shooting that led to the death of Major Bar Falah last month at the Jalameh checkpoint near Jenin in the West Bank.

The investigation found "errors in the way the force isolated the area," and that while the soldiers "fully controlled the situation throughout the entire incident," they "did not recognize the armed terrorists."

Open gallery view Major Bar Falah Credit: IDF Spokesperson unit

The military decided to investigate the incident after a preliminary probe raised a number of questions concerning the way the commanders in the field managed the incident.

One of the questions that arose after the first inquiry is why the soldiers suspected that the Palestinian gunmen were illegal workers. The two men were lying on the ground near the IDF position, rather than crossing through a hole in the separation barrier illegal workers usually use to enter Israel.

Other questions raised in the preliminary inquiries are why the soldiers didn't make use of a wide range of means available to them, why they were sent on foot to approach the gunmen rather than in an armored vehicle, and why the incident was not managed from a distance.

On Wednesday, Israel's military said it would destroy the homes of the Palestinian militants who carried out the attack. The families of Ahmed Iman Abed and Abdelrahman Abed were given the opportunity to submit a complaint regarding the demolition.