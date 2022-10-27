Haredim Refuse to Commit to Netanyahu, but the Partnership Is Far From Falling Apart

The election campaign for the 25th Knesset caught Haredi parties in a more uncomfortable position than in previous rounds. Now in the opposition and fearing a sixth campaign if no decisive result is reached – with the caretaker government headed by Prime Minister Yair Lapid – a dilemma has presented itself: Remain loyal to Benjamin Netanyahu at all costs or seek other partners.

In previous election rounds, Haredi parties swore allegiance to Netanyahu, declaring that they would stick with him no matter what. But a year in the wilderness of the opposition had its effect, and Haredi representatives now feel differently. It seems that their allegiance to Netanyahu is somewhat fractured, from talks with party sources, but the road to breaking up – if Netanyahu fails to form a coalition – is still long.

Signs of change can be found in Haredi representatives' refusal to declare that they will follow Netnayahu to the opposition should he fail to become prime minister. Sources at United Torah Judaism told Haaretz that Netanyahu’s office requested that Haredi party leaders declare as much, but was refused. When Degel Hatorah chairman Moshe Gafni was asked about that this week, he squirmed before replying “If we don’t get 61 (seats in Knesset) we’ll convene and decide, and I hope that we’ll find a solution so as not to go to the polls.” No absolute loyalty to Netanyahu could be detected in his comments.

While breaking up with Netanyahu is possible, though not likely, leaving the right-wing bloc currently seems like science fiction. It seems Haredi parties hope that Netanyahu himself, or others in Likud, will solve the problem for them. “If there’s another option on the right that isn’t Netanyahu, of course it’s possible (that we’ll go with him – A. R.) but there is no such option,” an Agudat Israel source explained. “We can sit with Labor? After all, Naftali Bennett also made us offers and in the end there were things – mostly regarding the status-quo on state and religion – that he couldn’t and wouldn’t give us, and without them we can’t join a coalition.”

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu shaking hands with United Torah Judaism chief Moshe Gafni at the Knesset in 2015. Credit: Knesset Finance Committee

According to the source, the Haredi parties are loyal to the right-wing bloc and not to Netanyahu specifically. “There is nothing to discuss about going with the left. We’re going with the right at any cost,” he stressed. “If Netanyahu can’t form a government and Yuli Edelstein, for instance, can, then we will (cooperate with him – A. R.). This message was conveyed to Netanyahu.” According to another Agudat Israel source, Netanyahu is aware of the situation, and should he fail to form a coalition he is expected to retire from politics. “Nobody will say it, but that’s where it’s going. The big drama is at Likud. There are moves going on behind the scenes,” the source said.

According to the Agudat Israel source, the Netanyahu bloc will remain in the opposition only if there are no other options. "The Haredi parties won't remain part of the bloc, although there are those who are interested in that. We can't work with Avigdor Lieberman, Gilad Kariv or Merav Michaeli," he clarified. "Even if nothing changes within the Likud, the Haredi parties will go to the opposition with Netanyahu. Not because they want to, but because they don’t have a choice."

Among the Haredi parties, Moshe Gafni leads a different, more pragmatic, approach. A Degel Hatorah source disclosed to Haaretz that Gafni refuses to remain in the opposition, or even to support yet another election cycle. Nevertheless, Netanyahu has shackled Gafni by maintaining strong influence over Moti Pelai of Degel Hatorah, the grandson of Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, the party's spiritual leader.

"Netanyahu, with his special capabilities, was able to completely take control of Pelai," said a Degel Hatorah source. "Pelai is entirely subordinate to him. He continuously updates Netanyahu's office and apologizes when things are not done quickly enough." According to him, Pelai even demanded from Gafni to repeatedly attack Defense Minister Benny Gantz at Netanyahu's request, much to the dismay of the party's chairman. "Everybody understands the absurdity of another election, but we're being chased by Lieberman and Lieberman is being chased by the left, so we formed an alliance," the source said. "Then the Alliance of the Persecuted was established. The situation is unclear at the moment, so we're not talking about it. We're all waiting to see what will happen after the election."

Netanyahu has also given much attention to the chairman of the United Torah Judaism, future MK Yitzchak Goldknopf. The two speak every other day. Netanyahu tries to convince Goldknopf that he, Netanyahu, is the only that can form a government, and that Degel Hatorah has to support him. "Netanyahu has made a great impression on Goldknopf, who came out of every meeting convinced by Netanyahu's arguments," said a party official. "After a few days, Goldknopf cools off a bit and then Netanyahu summons him for a conversation yet again."

Open gallery view United Torah Judaism chairman Yitzchak Goldknopf. Credit: Emil Salman

But despite all the effort invested by Netanyahu in the United Torah Judaism party, he is quite relaxed when it comes to Shas. "If Netanyahu's bloc won't achieve 61 seats, we would go to the opposition with him," declares a Shas MK. "Arye Dery is determined to go with the Likud and Netanyahu to the end." According to this source, all the parties in Netanyahu's bloc share a similar vision and no compromises are necessary. "When it comes to issues concerning religion we can't compromise, and with the Likud it goes smoothly."

Despite the ideological similarity among the parties in Netanyahu's bloc, it seems that the exceptional cooperation between Shas and Likud is also motivated by tactical considerations. According to a source close to Dery, Shas' chairman received the positive results of the polls, suggesting that supporting Netanyahu will be beneficial in the long run. The polls showed that Likud would receive about 4 seats from young, traditional and Mizrahi voters, mainly due to Netanyahu's status – voters that will return to Shas once he retires.

"The DNA of these voters is not the Likud," explained the source. "They won't vote for Katz or Edelstein, only for Netanyahu. These voters are deeply connected to Rabbi Ovadia Yosef and the Haredi tradition. If Dery would separate himself from Netanyahu, the Likud would lose their votes. This is why 'Netanyahu needs a strong lion (Arye)' and 'Arye (Dery) needs a strong Netanyahu.' Dery is actually saying that he is Netanyahu's true successor; I'll lead once he retires." The case of The United Torah Judaism party is different, which is why they are not as loyal to Netanyahu as Shas."

The public is indifferent

Sitting in the opposition was harsh for ultra-Orthodox politicians. Lieberman's attempts to stop subsidizing day care centers for Orthodox children and raising the tax on sugary drinks and disposable products hurt the pockets of hundreds of thousands of ultra-Orthodox families. These actions were supposed to ignite fighting spirits in the Haredi public, yet from conversations with several political operatives, it becomes clear that the campaign is being conducted lazily and the public remains largely indifferent.

"We work really hard, but people are indifferent," said a Shas official. "Many of them say they will go vote, but there is no sense of a fight for our home." The ultra-Orthodox parties pointed out that in the current election campaign, no large election conferences were held in ultra-Orthodox cities like in the past. "During the previous election campaigns, religious figureheads and rabbis would move from city to city and the balconies were full of party signs. Today, that doesn't exist," said the Shas official. "There's no sense of urgency."

Open gallery view Ultra-Orthodox men walk in Bnei Brak, this month. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Among the ultra-Orthodox parties there are many who are surprised by the public's lack of interest. This bewilderment deepens as the polls show that the goal of obtaining 61 seats for the Netanyahu bloc is within reach. "I could have understood the despair if we were at 52 seats in the polls. But we're at 60 seats, so we're lacking adequate enthusiasm," said another source. "The Orthodox parties are pinning their hopes on what will happen in the coming days, when the strongest card they have will be drawn – the image of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef. Maybe then things will look different and there will be a bit more enthusiasm," he said.

A turn to the right

Both ultra-Orthodox parties are working to prevent a drop in turnout and a spillover of voters to parties such as Likud and Religious Zionism. "What's happening today with the ultra-Orthodox youth is like what happened during Rabbi Kahane's time: nationalism is on the rise," explained a Shas source. According to him, "Gafni and Dery don't call for revenge or death for the terrorists, and the ultra-Orthodox youth don't find in them a suitable nationalist role model. They are inspired by Itamar Ben-Gvir and see nationalism as a central value." According to him, Ben-Gvir's approach enables many to view the state and the army in a more positive, committed way.

The sharp rightward turn of many ultra-Orthodox youth forced right wing parties to pivot similarly. An example can be found in the actions of MK Yitzhak Pindrus of Degel Hatorah, who leads a clear right-wing line in his party, or in those of MK Meir Porush of United Torah Judaism. Pindrus uploads short videos answering questions from voters, most of them modern ultra-Orthodox, who have difficulty voting for ultra-Orthodox parties. In response to a question on the ideological gap between the voters, Pindros replied that there is a supreme value that everyone agrees on and that is "learning the Torah in the Land of Israel." This is an intriguing answer coming from a leading politician of United Torah Judaism, as up until recently the highest value advocated by the party was indeed "learning Torah" – the Land of Israel was not mentioned.

Open gallery view An election poster for Itamar Ben-Gvir reading 'The most right there is,' from last March. Credit: Emil Salman

Another example of the sharp right turn of ultra-Orthodox parties is their cessation of cooperation with Arab representatives. If in the past such cooperation was commonplace, it has changed in recent years. A Shas official claimed that this is not due to an ideological shift in the ultra-Orthodox parties, but rather a reaction to the moves made by the Arab representatives themselves. "Dery was the wizard of deals with the Arabs. He used to go around the villages and capture votes for Shas. But something changed in the last year when he saw the cooperation between the United Arab List and the leftist parties on religious issues," said the source.

According to him, the ultra-Orthodox and Arab parties never interfered in one another's religious policies, and the Arab representatives were the ones who violated the status quo. "When Dery saw Mansour Abbas supporting the conversion law, he said 'enough,'" claimed the source. "From that moment on he declared, 'I won't cooperate with them. They are crooks and cheats. I remember Dery coming out of a meeting saying 'I don’t believe how Walid Taha, who is religious person, supports the conversion law. What does he know about (Jewish) conversion? Why didn’t he avoid voting for it? You just can't trust them anymore."

Dr. Gilad Malach of the Israel Democracy Institute said "the ultra-Orthodox rightward pivot is occuring on three levels: among the spiritual leadership, the political leadership and the general public." According to him, past leaders of the ultra-Orthodox public were more moderate. In the political context, there has been a change mainly in the sense of sticking to the Netanyahu bloc, which has turned into a solid rock. "In the past, when the right could not form a government, there were occasions when ultra-Orthodox parties went with the left or the center-left," said Malach. "This time they didn't join them and announce that they will not do so in the future. That's yet another turn to the right."

Unlike in the past, Malach explained, the ultra-Orthodox public, which has always held right-wing positions, now votes for non-ultra-Orthodox right-wing parties. "In the last election, about 12 percent voted for non-Orthodox parties. These voters come from the ultra-Orthodox periphery: Chabad, Breslav and modern ultra-Orthodox communities.

"The big question is what will happen this time, when the spillover to the right impacts the ultra-Orthodox parties."