The Israeli convicted of murdering members of the Palestinian Dawabsheh family in 2015 petitioned the Supreme Court for another hearing on his conviction, arguing that his confession was extracted under torture by the Shin Bet security service.

Amiram Ben-Uliel was convicted in May 2020 of three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder in the 2015 attack on the Dawabsheh family, who at the time of the attack were sleeping in their home in the West Bank town of Duma.

According to the indictment, Ben-Uliel hurled a firebomb into the home, immediately killing 18-month-old Ali Dawabsheh and critically wounding his parents, Sa'ad and Raham, who died several weeks later in the hospital. Their son Ahmed, then 4 years old, survived with severe burns. He was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences.

Ben-Uliel had confessed to the crimes three times, but a district court ruled one of his confessions to be inadmissible because it had been extracted under torture, and struck down another. The court, however, accepted the third confession, which included a detailed reconstruction and accurate details of the murder. This was deemed admissible, and served as the key piece of evidence at his trial.

Open gallery view Ahmed Dawabsheh holds a photograph of his family who were killed in the Duma attack, in 2020. Credit: Issam Rimawi / Anadolu Agency via AFP

Last month, the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal against that conviction, but Ben-Uliel now wants another hearing regarding the admissibility of his third confession. In their September ruling, Justices Isaac Amit, Yosef Elron and Shaul Shohat unanimously rejected Ben-Uliel’s claim that he had been tortured during his interrogation by the Shin Bet, determining that his confessions and subsequent reconstruction of the crime were legal.

Ben-Uliel’s attorney, Avigdor Feldman, noted in his request that the ruling in his client’s case renders the prohibition on torture meaningless. “At the heart of this ruling is the question that has been pursuing Israel’s courts for years: the authority of the Shin Bet to employ interrogations that are violent, painful and employ torture in order to extract information from people suspected of offenses that seriously endanger state security."

According to the petition filed by attorneys Feldman and Yehoshua Reznik, the ruling damages the constitutional fabric of Israeli law, making the Supreme Court an accessory to serious violations of basic rights. Feldman and Reznik noted that the courts refrained from describing Ben-Uliel’s interrogations as torture, preferring to call them “an interrogation of necessity."

They added that they will "not hesitate to describe an interrogation as torture, as sophisticatedly manipulating and twisting body parts to cause severe pain, but planned in advance as not to kill the accused, disable or maim him."

According to the two lawyers, the difference between Ben-Uliel's two confessions that were disqualified and the one found admissible, leading to his conviction, was “an imaginary boundary.” They added that during that period, Ben-Uliel was in the same state. He was still in the hands of the Shin Bet, and prevented from meeting his lawyers.

Even though he rejected the appeal, Justice Elron wrote last month that “this was an extreme case," and that the decision on it was difficult in terms of both "the severity of the means used and the sequence of events in the first days of the interrogation. I remain somewhat perturbed for the future in sending this message" to organizations that perform interrogations through this ruling.

Regarding Ben-Uliel’s claim that his confessions were extracted under torture, the justices noted that “this case evokes a great difficulty – the appellant was silent over the course of 17 days of interrogation, until he confessed shortly after ‘special methods’ were employed, on two occasions.”

On Wednesday, the detention of two settlers suspected of security offenses was extended until Monday. The Shin Bet security service also extended a five-day ban on the settlers meeting with their attorneys. According to the right-wing Honenu organization, a police representative at the hearing refused to say what the two were suspected of; the lawyers said that the two were probably arrested in relation to their involvement in clashes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

Attorney Nati Rom from Honenu, one of the two lawyers defending the two settlers, said that he requested "for hours" to meet them. After this, he said, he was presented with an injunction banning such a meeting, as required by law. “This is a Draconian injunction denying the basic rights of the detainees,” he said.