Don't Expect Diaspora Jews to Disown a Far-right Israeli Government
The hand-wringing has already begun over the prospect of extremists like Itamar Ben Gvir sitting in an Israeli government after next week’s election. But why should the Jewish state be immune to populist politicians?
Israel’s hasbara industry could be facing the most severe crisis in its long history next week. If it emerges on Tuesday that the bloc of parties supporting Benjamin Netanyahu has finally, at the fifth attempt, won the majority it needs to form a government, the organizations who devote their time and resources to advocating for Israel will have a much more difficult task on their hands.
