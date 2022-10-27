Opinion |
Pogroms, the IDF and Palestinians: How Israel's Military Is Desecrating Its Moral Code
Settler attacks against Palestinians are surging, but the IDF's lethargic response, veering towards acquiescence, is not only a violation of Israeli and international law. It is also a horrific debasement of Jewish history
Israel's military occupation of the West Bank is at a perilous juncture. The IDF is not merely under scrutiny for a growing number of fatalities of Palestinian civilians – most the result of shootings by Israeli soldiers, but others due to brutal manhandling or sheer emotional terror, such as the deaths of a 78-year-old Palestinian-American or of a seven-year-old boy last month.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IFCJ