Guns Instead of Shopping: Israel's Siege Has Turned Nablus Into a Ghost Town

The western entrance to Nablus looked like the entrance to a firing zone midday Wednesday, something not seen in this area since the days of the second intifada, with a massive presence of soldiers, checkpoints and raised earth barriers skirting several roads.

Daily reports of the siege and barriers in the Nablus area, along with the numerous incidents of shootouts with the IDF prevented many Palestinians from neighboring villages, as well as Arab Israelis, from coming to the city as they’ve been used to doing in recent years.

Nablus’s location has made it the economic hub of Palestinians, known for its light industry and extensive commerce. Over the last two weeks, the city has been contending with a reality it hasn’t experienced in many years, with incessant shooting over many hours, the killing of young men with the attendant mass funerals, with commerce almost completely paralyzed and checkpoints cutting off roads and other routes leading to the city.

Open gallery view A main shopping street in Nablus in 2020. Credit: Mahmoud illean

At the western entrance to the city, from the direction of Deir Sharaf (and the settlement of Shavei Shomron), there is an area of restaurants well-known to visitors coming from that direction, or from the north. Many local residents describe the place as “meat valley,” referring to restaurants offering meat to anyone shopping in that area or planning to spend a few hours in Nablus, looking for a good restaurant.

In recent weeks, these restaurants have been closed for most of the day and night, with their owners sitting there waiting for customers. Some restaurants have let go of their employees, waiting till the situation improves.

“There has been an 80-90 percent drop in the number of customers; most of our work is based on our brethren from within the Green Line [the 1967 borders], but for over two weeks we’ve seen no one. The restaurant is open, but local residents will not come specially to a restaurant at this junction for lunch. If this goes on, we’ll lose our business,” says Abu Imad, the owner of a well-known restaurant in the area.

A few meters away, Mohammed al-Silawi, the owner of the Haifa supermarket, is waiting. An earth barrier erected by the army almost completely blocks the entrance to his store, and he seems helpless in face of the reality imposed on him. “I was always told I was in a strategic location, a central one at the entrance to the city, connecting several routes. Suddenly, I found myself in an empty store for two weeks," al-Silawi said.

"I have goods worth tens of thousands of shekels which will go to waste. Some days I open and only make 100 shekels ($29). My store is rented and I have children at university. I don’t know how I’ll make a living. We though it was a matter of a day or two, but suddenly we were closed for two weeks. It doesn’t seem it will end any time soon,” he added.

People in Nablus and surrounding areas reject the idea that these are steps meant to ensure Israel's security. “It is collective punishment aimed at subduing the residents of Nablus,” said Nablus Governor Ibrahim Ramadan to representatives of the diplomatic corps who came on a visit to Nablus on Tuesday in order to see the implications of the siege up close, along with a delegation of European representatives and officials from Arab states such as Jordan and Morocco. The extent to which these visits will put pressure on Israel to change direction is doubtful.

Open gallery view Palestinians wait in a long line at an Israeli checkpoint between the city of Nablus and the village of Beit Furik, today. Credit: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH - AFP

“We are trying to raise awareness of the siege and the barriers any way we can,” says Yassin Dweikat from the Nablus Chamber of Commerce. He says that a policy of collective punishment will not lead to calm and stability. “It’s true that there is immense economic pressure on merchants, but if people think that after what we experienced two days ago things will change, they are wrong," says Dweikat.

"We as merchants don’t get involved in political or security matters, but it’s important to clarify that no one has thought of putting up earth barriers or checkpoints for the settlers, despite their aggressive behavior and all their violence. And they are settlers, whereas we are the owners here, not invaders or settlers.”

Dweikat says that the Chamber of Commerce and merchants refute Israel’s claim that the city is not under siege and closure, but that these are checkpoints needed for maintaining security. “You or anyone else who plans on coming to the city for some shopping, knowing that you’ll have to wait four hours at a checkpoint at the entrance or exit, you definitely won’t come," he said.

Open gallery view Lion's Den members pray during the funeral of their comrade Tamer Kilani, who was killed in an explosion, in Nablus, this week. Credit: Raneen Sawafa / REUTERS

The city looked quite empty and calm on Wednesday. Shots were heard in the early morning hours, when Israeli forces entered the city in order to carry out arrests of suspects, including Iyad al-Nabulsi, the brother of Ibrahim, one of the founders of the Lions’ Den group who was killed in an IDF operation in the heart of the old city on August 9.

Iyad is considered one of the most senior wanted men. The incident ended relatively quickly and no casualties were reported. City streets, as well as the central square, looked empty and calm. The transition from a storm to calmness was sharp. On Tuesday morning, the city was burning, with clashes and gunfire ending with five fatalities and 20 people wounded.

Open gallery view Thousands of mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in an overnight Israeli raid, in Nablus, yesterday. Credit: Majdi Mohammed /AP

Over twenty thousand people gathered in the city’s main square midday Tuesday in order to participate in the funerals of the five men, crying for revenge and shooting into the air. On Wednesday, things looked quite different. The city was quiet, with little traffic in the streets. The marks of the clashes could still be seen in several locations, but the most striking thing was the absence of traffic in the city’s center and in city markets.

Abu Imad al-Khawari, the owner of a clothing store in the city’s center, has also been idle for a few days. “It seems like eternity, sitting around all day with nothing happening," he said. "I’ve already experienced a collapsing business. In 1991 I was in Kuwait; I had some businesses there, but when Iraqi forces entered, we abandoned everything. I returned to Nablus after a few years, trying to start over again," he recalled.

"If things are difficult here in Nablus, they are much more difficult in the town of Hawara, with the settler violence. I don’t know when it will end, but Israel has to understand that it’s not a matter of commerce or the economy. Ultimately, you can’t ignore the reality of the occupation, with all its implications,” says al-Khawari.

The atmosphere of grieving is still palpable in Nablus. In several locations there are photos of the recent week’s fatalities, as well as graffiti. Even though most residents cannot identify the armed activists of the Lions’ Den group, it seems that support for the group is growing daily.

A member of the Popular Front explains in conversation with Haaretz that in Israel, the group is examined only through a security lens. “For Israel, we are terrorists. They think that if they assassinate or arrest the armed men it will end. In the Palestinian street things look quite different. This is a movement that is acquiring a popular dimension," he said.

"Not everyone is armed and not everyone is striving for a military confrontation, but there is a very supportive atmosphere, crossing many factions. Even representatives of the Palestinian Authority who came to the city expressed respect and support for the group since it’s simply impossible to ignore it. I don’t talk to Israeli media, which is biased and inflammatory, but you have to understand that this is not a question of armed men versus a wider public. We are all in this together,” he added.

Ziad al-Bandak, a senior Fatah member in the Old City of Nablus, agrees with this conception. “Economic pressure and a siege will not change things for the better. On the contrary. If anyone thinks that this will cause the Palestinian public to turn against the armed men, they are making a big mistake," he said. "We prefer the damage to be monetary, not in human lives. Members of the Lions’ Den are, after all, our sons; it’s not some foreign militia that’s set up camp in the city, it’s a frustrated generation that’s fed up with the occupation, the oppression and with settler violence."

"They know they can’t liberate Palestine with a few rifles, but they are creating an atmosphere, with growing popular support. What happened in the West Bank two nights ago after the assassination of the five young men has not been seen here for along time. Things could calm down after a while, but this means that we’ll experience repeating rounds of clashes, because Israel doesn’t want to face the simple reality that there is an occupation which has to end," said al-Bandak.