Just three months ago, an assassination squad tried to kill Oleksii Reznikov, but Ukraine’s defense minister says he is not afraid. “Even if they kill me, it won’t change anything,” he told Haaretz this week, in an exclusive, first-ever interview with an Israeli media outlet. Ukraine has a million people serving in the army, security services, police and other organizations – who are standing together against Vladimir Putin’s aggression, Reznikov said. “If they kill me, nothing will change, because there will be more people defending Ukraine. Someone else will take my position, and we will continue in the struggle for the country’s liberty and independence. I am certain that we will defeat the enemy and win.”