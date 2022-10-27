Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

The Plot to Eliminate Liberty in Israel

Right-wing leaders around the world have become expert at transforming democratic institutions into hollow façades. It’s no different in Israel, except that politicians on the left also employ similar tactics

Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Eyal Chowers
Eyal Chowers

Right after we were drafted into the Israel Defense Forces, we were brought to Camp Sanur, situated alongside the Nablus-Jenin road, for basic training. The training during the day was intense, and the nights were devoted to hazing. Drunk on their near-total authority, our commanders staged outrageous scenes, such as making us “swim” a 100-meter breaststroke – on the road and with full gear and weapons.

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?