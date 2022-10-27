The Plot to Eliminate Liberty in Israel
Right-wing leaders around the world have become expert at transforming democratic institutions into hollow façades. It’s no different in Israel, except that politicians on the left also employ similar tactics
Eyal Chowers
Eyal Chowers
Right after we were drafted into the Israel Defense Forces, we were brought to Camp Sanur, situated alongside the Nablus-Jenin road, for basic training. The training during the day was intense, and the nights were devoted to hazing. Drunk on their near-total authority, our commanders staged outrageous scenes, such as making us “swim” a 100-meter breaststroke – on the road and with full gear and weapons.
In the News
Paid by IFCJ