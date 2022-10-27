A Secret, Lesbian Love Story That Began in a Concentration Camp

For years, a great family secret was hidden away in Sylvie Bianchi’s attic. In that shadowy space of her country home in the Normandy region, nestled in green fields and spectacular scenery, a number of crates and suitcases that she had never found the strength to open and peruse waited with impressive patience. Covered in white sheets and dust, they held a secret that had survived for 80 years. The journey began just eight years ago, when Bianchi’s partner called her over to his computer screen, and showed her an old archival film he had found on a website – and she recognized the face in the footage.