Israel Sees First Major Rain of the Year

Israel experienced the first significant rainfall of the season on Wednesday, with isolated showers and thunderstorms predicted from the north to the Negev.

According to the Israel Meteorological Service, which warned of the risk of flash flood in the south, temperatures are expected to drop over Wednesday, with further chances of rain over the coast and the north.

Temperatures will be down to a low of 20 Celsius (68 Fahrenheit) in the center on Thursday, with a “chance of isolated rain until the afternoon, mainly in the north and center,” the service said on its website, predicting possible rains next Tuesday, as Israeli voters head to the polls for the fifth election in three years.

In a blog post, the IMS noted that the first prayers for rain this year were recited in synagogues over the recent Simchat Torah holiday on October 17 and “overnight light local rain fell on the northern coastal plain.”

Last winter brought significant rainfall, with the IMS publishing data in January that some regions in Israel had seen more rain over the preceding month than they usually do in the course of an entire season.

From the beginning of the rainy season until the end of January, the southern city of Eilat received 135 percent of its annual average rainfall, while the Tel Aviv coast received 124 percent, with a cumulative total of 337 mm (13 inches) of precipitation. The country’s center had been hit the hardest by a series of winter storms, with Beit Dagan and Lod receiving 114 and 117 percent of their normal rainfall as of January 28.