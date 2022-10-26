Haaretz - back to home page
Shin Bet Arrests Two Jewish Settlers on Suspicion of Security Offenses, Bars Them From Meeting Lawyer

A lawyer for the pair said they were apparently arrested over involvement in clashes two weeks ago in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah

הגר שיזף
Hagar Shezaf
הגר שיזף
Hagar Shezaf

Israel's Shin Bet arrested two Jewish settlers from the West Bank on Tuesday on suspicion of security-related offenses.

A restraining order has been issued in their case, barring them from meeting with their lawyers, who said that their clients had apparently been arrested over involvement in clashes in the largely Palestinian East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah about two weeks ago.

One of the lawyers, Nati Rom of the right-wing Honenu legal defense organization, said that after he had attempted to meet with the two, investigators initially failed to provide him with the restraining order, as required by law, and that he only received it on Wednesday morning.

In addition, Rom characterized the restraining order as “draconian” and said that it deprived his clients of their basic rights.

About two weeks ago, hundreds of Palestinians clashed with Israeli security forces in East Jerusalem, including in Sheikh Jarrah. Residents burned tires and trash in garbage cans and threw stones and flares at the security forces, who responded in part with stun grenades and teargas in an effort to disperse the crowds.

