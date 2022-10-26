No Arrests in Settler Attack on 70-year-old Israeli, Left-wing Activists to Be Questioned

A week after a 70-year-old Israeli activist was attacked by Jewish settlers in the West Bank, Israel Police has yet to make any arrests.

Two other left-wing activists who were present at the scene in the Bethlehem area, and reported they were attacked as well, were called for questioning by the police on Wednesday.

The police refused to tell the activists what they are suspected of, and did not respond to Haaretz's questions as to whether right-wing activists who were present when the incident took place will also be investigated. "There have been claims of mutual assaults," the police said.

The activist who was attacked, Hagar Gefen, was wounded last week after arriving with other activists to help Palestinians harvest olives in Kisan, a village south of Bethlehem. She told Haaretz the attackers pushed her to the ground and beat her with a club.

Gefen was hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem with a broken hand and ribs, a punctured lung and stitches in her head. On Tuesday, Israel Police notified Gefen that she is wanted for questioning, yet later told her they seek her testimony about what had occurred.

'They screamed they would kill me'

Gefen recounted that the activists watered the olive trees and tried to recover any remaining olives that were left, when they noticed a large group of young men running down a hill and wearing masks.

“We started taking pictures, and I told Michal (another activist who was at the event and was also attacked) ‘Take pictures and get them [the boys] out of here.’ Michal took pictures while they were running towards us and waving stones. I made a detour around the hill, and they managed to reach me and threw big stones our way.”

At this point, Gefen said the settlers threw her to the ground and began to beat her. “They took my backpack and camera from me, and screamed that they would kill me and that we have no right to exist in this country.”

Attorney Riham Nasra who represents the activists said that the Israel Police "must cease with the attempt to portray every assault by settlers as an incident of 'mutual assault.'" She added that "we expected Israel Police to arrest the settlers who carried out the attack, return the stolen property to the activists and serve the attackers with an indictment that reflect the severity of the case."

Israel Police said that "claims of mutual assault were made during the investigation, and therefore several people involved have been called in for questioning. The investigation of the case is ongoing and we will continue to investigate thoroughly and take all the necessary steps to uncover the truth."

Meanwhile, three Jewish settlers suspected of attacking Palestinians in another incident were released to house arrest on Monday. The three are suspected of throwing rocks and conspiring to commit a nationalistic crime after an incident that took place in the Palestinian village of Hawara some two weeks ago.