Israel's Gantz to Meet Turkish Counterpart in Ankara, Announce Restored Security Ties

In the first official visit to Turkey by an Israeli defense minister in over a decade, Benny Gantz will travel to Ankara on Wednesday where he will meet with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, ahead of a joint proclamation of the gradual restoration of security relations between the two countries.

Over the past few months, the head of the Defense Ministry's political-military bureau facilitated rounds of talks between Israeli security officials and their Turkish counterparts, leading to agreements on a number of issues where the two nations' interests overlap.

The visit comes after several years during which the security relations between the two countries were mostly kept under wraps.

The meeting between Gantz and his Turkish colleague is intended to bolster Israel's security ties in the region and in the Mediterranean Sea, a senior security official said. "Turkey is a strong player in the Mediterranean region and has a presence in Syria," they added, "which is of great importance."

Open gallery view Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar speaks during a news conference at a coordination center overseeing the Ukrainian grain exports, in Istanbul, Turkey August 20, 2022. Credit: DILARA SENKAYA/ REUTERS

Other security officials said that the negotiations and the restoration of relations between Israel and Turkey are done in coordination with Greece, Cyprus and the U.S.

"Ties with Turkey will not become intimate by tomorrow. The extent of the relationship will be examined by the political echelon in accordance to both sides' conduct," the senior official further stated, adding that it is unrealistic to expect significant arms deals any time soon.

Turkey sees Israel as having an impact on the United States regarding defense acquisition and Turkey's regional standing. It believes that Israel will be able to exert pressure on the Americans in areas where it has difficulties reaching understandings with them.

Israel, meanwhile, sees Turkey as a regional force with direct access to several nations with which it does not have diplomatic relations. Furthermore, a number of senior Hamas officials live in Turkey, coordinating attacks against Israel and transferring funds to various armed groups. Turkey is also involved in Syria and may be an influential factor in the laying of gas pipelines in Israel, Greece and Cyprus in the future.

"These issues have all come up and will be covered in the discussions between the nations. Israel's concerns with regard to Turkey will be discussed, especially the country's hosting of senior Hamas officials," the senior official said.

"This is a process that will take time and trust needs to be established, but the impression is that the other side is excited as well," they added.

In March, Israeli President Isaac Herzog met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. It was the first Israeli state visit to the country in 14 years. Two months later, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlot Çavuşoğlu visited Israel – the first visit by a Turkish minister to Israel in 15 years – and met with Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Last month, Lapid met with Turkish President Erdogan on the sidelines of the United Nations Assembly in New York. In a statement on behalf of Lapid, it was said that the two leaders discussed the fight against terrorism, and Lapid thanked the Turkish President for the intelligence cooperation between the countries.