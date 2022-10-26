Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

Israel Arrests Brother of Slain Lion's Den Leader

Lion's Den militant Ibrahim al-Nabulsi was killed in a shootout with Israeli forces in August. Israel arrested his brother Iyad last night on suspicion of possessing weapons and manufacturing explosive devices, a day after killing five of the cell's members in Nablus

Jack Khoury
DPA
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Mourners carry the bodies of Palestinians who were among five killed in an overnight Israeli raid in Nablus, yesterday. The military says Israeli forces have raided a stronghold of an armed group in the West Bank, blowing up an explosives lab and engaging in a firefight. Palestinian health officials say five Palestinians were killed and 20 were wounded.
Mourners carry the bodies of Palestinians who were among five killed in an overnight Israeli raid in Nablus, yesterday. The military says Israeli forces have raided a stronghold of an armed group in the West Bank, blowing up an explosives lab and engaging in a firefight. Palestinian health officials say five Palestinians were killed and 20 were wounded.Credit: Majdi Mohammed /AP
Jack Khoury
DPA

Two members of the militant cell "Lion's Den" were arrested by Israeli authorities in Nablus in the northern West Bank on Wednesday, according to Israeli army officials.

One of the suspects is Iyad al-Nabulsi, the brother of Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, a senior 'Lion's Den' member who was killed in August during a military operation, said Israeli forces.

Iyad al-Nabulsi was accused of possessing weapons and manufacturing explosive devices, in addition to other charges. The second detainee is also said to have possessed several weapons. A third suspect was arrested separately in Nablus on the same day, while further arrests were also made in other parts of the West Bank.

Israel holds the Lion's Den responsible for a fatal attack on an Israeli soldier two weeks ago and allege that the cell is also behind other attacks, such as a thwarted terrorist attack in Tel Aviv.

Israeli forces claim that Lion's Den members had been planning further attacks on Israeli civilians. The Israeli military has targeted the Lion's Den over the last week, killing five alleged members on Tuesday. A bomb explosion in Nablus last week killed another alleged member.

The cell has recently received a lot of support on social media, and is seen to have united young men from different armed factions in Nablus.

Tensions are high again in the occupied West Bank since a wave of attacks in Israel in the spring and a subsequent increase in raids by the Israeli army.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, around 130 Palestinians have been killed this year in connection with military operations, in clashes or in attacks of their own.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?