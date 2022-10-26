Israel Arrests Brother of Slain Lion's Den Leader

Two members of the militant cell "Lion's Den" were arrested by Israeli authorities in Nablus in the northern West Bank on Wednesday, according to Israeli army officials.

One of the suspects is Iyad al-Nabulsi, the brother of Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, a senior 'Lion's Den' member who was killed in August during a military operation, said Israeli forces.

Iyad al-Nabulsi was accused of possessing weapons and manufacturing explosive devices, in addition to other charges. The second detainee is also said to have possessed several weapons. A third suspect was arrested separately in Nablus on the same day, while further arrests were also made in other parts of the West Bank.

Israel holds the Lion's Den responsible for a fatal attack on an Israeli soldier two weeks ago and allege that the cell is also behind other attacks, such as a thwarted terrorist attack in Tel Aviv.

Israeli forces claim that Lion's Den members had been planning further attacks on Israeli civilians. The Israeli military has targeted the Lion's Den over the last week, killing five alleged members on Tuesday. A bomb explosion in Nablus last week killed another alleged member.

The cell has recently received a lot of support on social media, and is seen to have united young men from different armed factions in Nablus.

Tensions are high again in the occupied West Bank since a wave of attacks in Israel in the spring and a subsequent increase in raids by the Israeli army.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, around 130 Palestinians have been killed this year in connection with military operations, in clashes or in attacks of their own.