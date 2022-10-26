Energean Starts Production at Israel's Karish Gas Field

Energean, the company holding the rights to pump gas from the Israeli-controlled Karish and Tanin natural gas fields, has begun production at the Karish offshore gas field.

In a press release, the British-Greek company said "it is pleased to confirm that first gas has been safely delivered at the Karish field, offshore Israel," and that gas sales to customers are expected to start "in the next couple of days."

Earlier this month, negotiators from Israel and Lebanon announced the two countries have reached a "historic agreement" regarding the maritime border, allowing both to start production of natural gas, following the U.S.-mediated negotiations.

The Israeli High Court unanimously rejected all four petitions filed against the maritime border agreement, paving the way for the signing of the deal.

Lebanon and Israel will officially sign the agreement on Thursday to formally end their maritime border dispute, and enshrining Israel's right to pump gas from the Karish gas field allocated to it. A ceremony is planned at the UN office in Naqura, on the Lebanese side of the border with Israel, north of Rosh Hanikra.

American mediator Amos Hochstein will travel to Lebanon on Wednesday where he will meet with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, before heading down to Naqoura to take the final steps to bring Israel and Lebanon's agreement into force the next day. The two countries will then submit the maritime coordinates to the United Nations in the presence of the United States, before Hochstein will travels to Jerusalem where he will meet with Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Reuters contributed to this article.