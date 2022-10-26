Comparing Women to Washing Machines, Top Haredi Rabbi Mourns End of Polygamy

A prominent ultra-Orthodox leader close to many lawmakers in the pro-Netanyahu camp has been filmed comparing women to washing machines and ovens and mourning the end of rabbinically-sanctioned polygamy.

In a video of one of his lectures which was shared online, Rabbi Meir Mazuz, the head of the Tunisian Jewish community in Israel and an influential figure in the world of nationalist and ultra-Orthodox politics, complained that “once a woman would do everything, even laundry. Why was it allowed during the [Talmudic period] for a man to take up to four wives? He was crazy about each wife one week a month.”

“Today we have four wives at home. We have a laundry machine, that’s one. We have a gas oven, that’s one. We have a dryer… Once a woman was a washer, a cook, a miller, a seamstress.”

Mazuz was last in the headlines this summer when he called ministers Yair Lapid and Avigdor Liberman “worse than Nazis,” expressing hope for their death over their support for changes to the country’s longstanding religious status quo.

“There are a lot of bad people and we are waiting for them one day to pass from the world,” Mazuz said during his weekly live-streamed Bible lecture.

“The Nazis loved their people. [Lieberman and Lapid] hate their people. They want to destroy children and the elderly” and close down orthodox schools, he accused.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (L), former Prime Minster Naftali Bennett (M) and Prime Minister Yair Lapid (R).

Mazuz is known for his controversial opinions and harsh criticism of politicians with whom he disagrees. He had previously called former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett a "traitor" and stated that voting for Foreign Minister Yair Lapid was tantamount to “engaging in idolatry.”

Last November, Mazuz lashed out against several groups within Judaism, saying Jews from the former Soviet Union and Reform Jews are non-believers who are destroying Judaism in Israel.

“You have to know that what is happening to us is no less than what happened in Russia. Lieberman comes from Russia and in Russia there is no religion, there is no God, nothing, [they are] complete heretics,” Mazuz said at the time, adding that “Reform Jews destroyed the people of Israel.”

In March 2020, Mazuz asserted that Israel was suffering from the coronavirus pandemic because it had permitted gay pride parades, while in 2016 he claimed that the collapse of a parking garage under construction in Tel Aviv that killed six was due to lack of Sabbath observance. At the time, he was the spiritual leader of the Yachad party, founded by former ultra-Orthodox Shas Party leader Eli Yishai.

In 2014, Ynet reported that he had said that Sephardic Jews were spared perishing in the Holocaust because they studied Torah and that tax evasion by full-time yeshiva students could be permitted.