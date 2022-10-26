Haaretz - back to home page
Blinken Discusses Need to De-escalate West Bank Violence With Israeli President

At his meeting with President Isaac Herzog in Washington, the U.S. secretary of state spoke of ‘the real concern that we have about the violence that we’re seeing on the West Bank.’ Herzog is due to meet with President Joe Biden on Wednesday

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the State Dept. in Washington.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the State Dept. in Washington.Credit: Stefani Reynolds /AP
Meeting in Washington on Tuesday with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke of “the real concern that we have about the violence that we’re seeing on the West Bank,” and added that “we’re urging everyone to take the necessary steps to try to de-escalate that violence and to avoid actions or statements that may incite it.”

Blinken “underscored U.S. concern over current heightened tensions, violence and loss of both Israeli and Palestinian lives in the West Bank and emphasized the need for all the parties to urgently de-escalate the situation,” according to a statement from State Department Spokesman Ned Price.

Herzog and Blinken also “reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Israel bilateral relationship and discussed shared security concerns, including Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine and Iran’s malign influence in the region,” the statement said.

In recent weeks, there has been an upsurge of violence in the West Bank, including regular clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian militants, notably in the Palestinian city of Nablus.

Herzog is due to meet on Wednesday with President Joe Biden as well as with Jake Sullivan, the American national security adviser. The Israeli president is expected to present evidence to Biden of Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine – findings based on comparisons that Israeli intelligence officials have made between fragments from drones deployed against Ukraine and drones used in an Iranian military exercise in December of last year.

Israeli intelligence also found that the engines of the drones used to attack Ukraine were similar to Iranian unmanned aircraft publicly displayed in 2014.

For his part, Herzog said that yet again Iran was demonstrating that it could not be trusted and that the Iranians are present in every region in which there is killing, suffering and hate.

