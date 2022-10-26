Biden Tells Herzog: Israel-Lebanon Deal 'Took Guts'

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Joe Biden praised Israel's maritime border agreement on Wednesday during his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, saying the deal with Lebanon "took guts."

"Tomorrow Israel and Lebanon are going to sign an agreement to establish a permanent maritime boundary between the two countries. Historic breakthrough, it took a lot of courage for you to step up and step into it," Biden said. "This agreement is going to allow the development of energy fields for both countries, and it's going to create new hope and economic opportunities for the people of Lebanon and enhance the stability and security of the people of Israel."

On the second day of Herzog's 48-hour trip to the United States, the two presidents also discussed Israel's role in the Middle East, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as Iran.

“You know, Mr. President, today marks forty days to the killing of Mahsa Amini, the Iranian woman who protested and today the Iranian regime is crushing thousands of Iranian citizens, men, young men, women, who are demonstrating and simply pleading to have their own liberties," President Herzog said. "And this is an example of the way Iran is working, crushing its own citizens, moving towards nuclear weapons, and supplying lethal weapons that are killing innocent citizens in Ukraine."

Israeli sources told Haaretz on Tuesday that Herzog was planning to inform Biden that Israel's defense establishment has identified fragments of Iranian-produced Shahed-136 attack drones, which cruise toward their target and explode on impact, in Ukraine, and that advanced Iranian weapons have been deployed against Ukrainian civilians in recent weeks.

The Israeli president’s visit, which was first put into motion during Biden’s July visit to Israel, marks Herzog’s first visit since assuming the presidency in July 2021. He used the opportunity to highlight "the issue of antisemitism. It's a major issue which we see as a main challenge in various frontiers all over the world, clearly as the nation state of the Jewish people we care for our brothers and sisters."

Herzog had earlier met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, who spoke of “the real concern that we have about the violence that we’re seeing on the West Bank,” and added that “we’re urging everyone to take the necessary steps to try to de-escalate that violence and to avoid actions or statements that may incite it.”

Blinken “underscored U.S. concern over current heightened tensions, violence and loss of both Israeli and Palestinian lives in the West Bank and emphasized the need for all the parties to urgently de-escalate the situation,” according to a statement from State Department Spokesman Ned Price.

Herzog and Blinken also “reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Israel bilateral relationship and discussed shared security concerns, including Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine and Iran’s malign influence in the region,” the statement said.

A White House statement on the meeting said Biden emphasized the importance of taking steps to de-escalate the security situation in the West Bank and that a negotiate two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians remains the best way for a lasting peace.

"They discussed the importance of promoting co-existence and weakening extremists who promote hatred and violence," the statement said.