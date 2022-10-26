Ben-Gvir's Party Members Trying to Form Armed Militia in Tel Aviv Suburb

Members of Itamar Ben-Gvir's far-right Otzma Yehudit party are attempting to form an armed civilian militia in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bat Yam, saying their intentions are to "defend our home."

Moran Nunu, who is leading the Bat Yam initiative, told Haaretz that the presence of Palestinian and Arab workers has diminished the sense of security in the city. "Illegal aliens are underfoot, we feel like this will end badly," she said. "We always feel threatened. They come in clans. When I go to the boardwalk, I don't feel safe."

She added that while those involved are Otzma Yehudit members, the party has no official connection to the effort. Otzma Yehudit has declined to comment.

Open gallery view Itamar Ben-Gvir. Credit: rami shllush

According to Nunu, "The trigger for establishing the militia was the rape of the woman on the beach," and the initiative is intended to "return the sense of safety to residents. The soldiers will be armed, will do patrols and help with what they can."

The Bat Yam municipality and the police have clarified that they have not supported or participated in this process and do not believe that the militia will be successfully established. A police source said that "If they want to give back, they can come volunteer with the police, and we'd be happy to take them. They don't have special privileges. If they are responsible for illegal activity, they will be arrested just like anyone else."

Activists posted on Facebook claiming that the city, "which is next to Jaffa and has recently been full of workers from the [Arab] community, is like a ticking bomb."

The organizers are coordinating with the founders of a similar initiative that was started in the Negev in March, called Sayeret Barel (Hebrew for the Barel Commandos). That militia was named after the Border Policeman Barel Hadaria Shmueli, who was killed on the Gaza border in August 2021. The organizers wrote on their website that the militia's goal is to serve as a "unit of citizen soldiers that will be a power multiplier and aid the security services."

Almog Cohen, who initiated the founding of the Negev militia and is now on the Otzma Yehudit Knesset slate, said that he is familiar with the effort underway in Bat Yam and welcomes it, but is not involved in it himself. "I hope that this will be throughout the country. The more, the better," he said. "When Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev, who endangers the security of the country, leaves his post, I believe that the police will be glad to embrace us."

Open gallery view Almog Cohen in 2013 Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

The Sayeret Barel website states that the militia will be divided into three companies. One demands the highest levels of the Israeli military's rifleman course, and will undergo counter-terror and advanced training; another, a patrol company, will undergo weapons training and "be a presence and carry out general security." A third, technical company will "direct it all from above."

Ran Cohen, chairman of the organization the Democratic Bloc, which monitors anti-democratic incitement and initiatives in Israel, said that "In the past year, we have witnessed the police losing control and the Public Security Ministry turning a blind eye to the establishment of militias who walk the streets with guns. This phenomenon does not increase personal safety, but rather increases the danger to Israeli civilians. The public security minister must give a decisive order and stop these organizations immediately."

The Negev militia's website says that membership is open to Jews and Arabs alike. The membership form, though, asks for information regarding IDF service, including which level of weapons training the volunteer has completed in their military service.

According to Cohen, there are Bedouin Arabs who served in the military in the militia as well. In contrast to the Negev, which is populated by both Jews and Arabs, Bat Yam is an almost entirely Jewish city, and the online invitation to join the initiative suggests that the presence of Arabs in the city is the reason the militia exists. As of press time, the Bat Yam militia is not mentioned on the Negev unit's website.

Over the past year, since the mob attack on Said Moussa during Israel's 2021 bombardment of the Gaza Strip, Bat Yam has seen several violent attacks on Arabs. These include the violent attack of two Jaffa residents who were in the company of Jewish women, and a crowd of Jewish residents targeting Arabs in the city during Yom Kippur.

At the same time, a Palestinian from Hebron was indicted several months ago for the rape of a Bat Yam resident on the city's beach. Residents have complained of repeated harassment in the city's leisure spots. A different Facebook post said that "the writing is on the wall" for the Bat Yam militia, and that "we must do something to get the sense of security back."

The police said that they announced "several months ago that they would not take part in this initiative, after it became known that its fundraiser is being carried out in violation of the Civil Service Law. We emphasize that the Israel Police will welcome civilians who are interested in volunteering, on the condition that the volunteering will be done within the framework of the police's rules and guidelines."