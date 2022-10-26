The mobile climbing wall that was placed at the entrance to a new elementary school in the Negev village of Hashem Zana, near Moshav Nevatim, was the most prominent attraction at a ceremony to inaugurate the school on the first day of classes last month.

For more than an hour, dozens of excited children from the unrecognized Bedouin village gathered around it, waiting for their turn to face the challenge. Nearby, an energetic clown whipped up enthusiasm among more than 100 children who collectively recited Arabic proverbs, learned to count to 10 in Spanish and shouted “ni hao” in Chinese.

But for more than a month after this festive opening, the school was deserted. On the day of the ceremony, the complex still looked like a construction site, since it was erected rapidly, using mobile structures. A dispute over who should serve as school principle caused an additional delay.

At the same time, an access road to the school from Route 25 was inaugurated – an attraction in its own right for an unrecognized village. A service center is scheduled to open that will provide health, welfare and informal education services to the village’s roughly 5,000 residents. Its funding is part of the five-year plan for the Bedouin community that the cabinet approved in March.

The battle to build the school and the service center had been waged for years with the support of several organizations. A year ago, two other players entered the picture – Yanabia, a foundation set up by former Hura Mayor Muhammad Al-Nabari, and Branco Weiss, an educational organization. They assisted the village council with a plan for excellence in education.

Qaid al-Ottamin, the council chairman, said the groups were “knocking on an open door” and fully grasped the educational vision the community had forged during its years of struggle.

When the government recognized the villages of Hashem Zana, Rahma and Abda – three of the 35 unrecognized Bedouin villages – it fulfilled a promise made to United Arab List Chairman Mansour Abbas as part of coalition negotiations for the current government. At the school’s inauguration ceremony, he was one of the guests of honor, together with Social Affairs Minister Meir Cohen, who oversees the Authority for Development and Settlement of the Bedouin in the Negev.

“The moment there’s a school, a fact is created on the ground and the establishment of a town is inevitable,” Talab al-Farawana, an education activist and former member of the Segev Shalom local council, told Haaretz. Abbas similarly stressed in his speech that the school’s dedication was a de facto recognition of the village’s, but added that the process must be accelerated to build trust. “Without trust, we won’t succeed,” he said.

Seven stages and numerous signatures

But despite Abbas’ statements, people involved in establishing the new towns that are slated to replace the existing communities are certain it won’t happen quickly.

“There are problems among the Bedouin themselves, between them and the state and among different state agencies,” Al-Ottamin explained. “It will take a long time to build trust and resolve the difficulties. But things are happening, and that’s important and welcome.”

And indeed, thanks to the cabinet’s decision, a special “legalization agency” was set up, under which the Bedouin development authority and various planning agencies are already employing task forces and advisers whose job is to map out the three villages’ communal and cultural needs. The plans include medical clinics, infant health clinics, accessible social workers, youth activities, sports clubs for women and girls and informal education programs for both children and adults. Just like in any other community.

Haaretz has also obtained a copy of a proposed cabinet resolution from this past May that would have legalized six other unrecognized Bedouin villages. All hail from the section of the Negev where Bedouin clashed with police at the start of the year to protest tree plantings by the Jewish National Fund.

Open gallery view The school in Hashem Zana on September 1, 2022. On the day of the festive opening, it still looked like a building site. Credit: Ilan Assayag

Cohen, who submitted this proposal, had agreed with MK Walid Taha (UAL) that the cabinet would approve it within six weeks. But that didn’t happen, because the government fell in June.

The biggest threat to the chances of actually legalizing these villages is the so-called “percentages program” approved by the very cabinet that authorized the legalization process. This program has seven stages.

The first entails soliciting public input and studying the villages’ needs; the last is the actual development work. But progressing from one stage to the next depends on a constantly increasing percentage of village residents’ signing off on the plan, starting with 40 percent to progress to stage two and culminating in 70 percent to move forward after stages five and six.

Almost 100 meetings to solicit public input have been held in the three villages since the cabinet resolution was approved. But so far, no one has started collecting signatures. And the resolution states that if the plan hasn’t been implemented in seven years, it will be canceled.

The residents’ objections stem from what they term the “inverse logic” inserted into the program by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked. Instead of being asked to sign off on a detailed plan that provides solutions for housing, agriculture, infrastructure, commerce, services and employment, they said, they are being asked to sign off on vague, nonbinding documents – and in exchange, they will have to give up decades-old claims to large tracts of land in the Negev.

Under the percentages program, residents won’t see a detailed plan until the third stage, and they will see the plan that will actually be submitted to the regional planning committee, only in stage six.

Open gallery view Mansour Abbas with Welfare Minister Meir Cohen at the table-of-honor at the dedication ceremony for a new school in Hashem Zana. “Without trust, we won’t succeed,” he said in his speech. Credit: Ilan Assayag

“Shaked made sure the cabinet’s decisions included demands that can’t be met in the current situation,” a source familiar with the details said. “Almost no Bedouin would agree to move to a village that hasn’t yet been planned, before he even knows what he will be getting.”

A senior official in the legalization agency agreed. “The program is a landmine placed there by Shaked and her people,” he said. “It creates gross discrimination between communities slated to be built in the Negev for Jews and Bedouin communities where dozens of families have been living de facto for decades already.”

As part of the legalization process, the state seeks to free up vast tracts of land. Residents of Hashem Zana and Rahma currently live in dozens of small clusters dispersed over roughly 15,000 dunams per village. But the plan calls for Hisham Zana’s 5,000 residents to relocate into around 3,000 dunams, while Rahma’s 2,750 residents would relocate into 2,200 dunams.

Finally, the 13 villages and farms spread out along the length of Route 40, covering some 13,000 dunams between Sde Boker and Mitzpeh Ramon, are supposed to relocate into only 1,200 dunams and merge to form the new town of Abda. That town, which will be located a little north of Avdat, is supposed to include three agricultural tourism centers to provide jobs for residents.

After the planning process for Abda is completed, the village is supposed to join the Ramat Negev Regional Council, despite the vehement objection of some residents. This council, which has been servicing the village for the last four years, is soon supposed to submit a plan for building a service center there to the regional planning committee.

“Residents will consider signing only after they build the center,” said Yoni Sharir, who serves as the Ramat Negev Regional Council’s contact person for the village. “Ever since 2000, people have been promising them a town and telling them stories, so they no longer believe anyone and want to see practical steps first.”

Aside from the percentages program, villagers also object to provisions in the cabinet resolution that call for stricter enforcement of planning and construction laws in the proposed new towns. The resolution portrays stricter enforcement as supporting the legalization process, but both residents and professionals say this argument is merely a cover for unnecessary harassment.

Open gallery view

Some people involved in the legalization process think it can be completed only if the percentages program is canceled. But Gidi Lerman, the chief planner for Hashem Zana, who was hired by the Bedouin development authority, thinks the school that was built in the village changes the picture.

“The moment there’s a school like this, there’s someone for me to talk to,” he said. “Ever since the cabinet resolution passed, we’ve been doing everything together, with full transparency. We have meetings with the residents every week, and around 70 percent are willing to consent to the process in principle.”

In exchange for their consent, Bedouin development authority CEO Yair Maayan said that the residents will receive residential lots that have already been developed – half a dunam (500 square meters) for younger residents and 750 square meters for older ones. Those lots will be given to them for free.

Yet another problem is what to do with the Bedouins’ herds. Maayan said that people whose herds number less than 200 animals can build pens for them in their own yards, while those with larger herds can keep them in enclosures father away. In any case, he added, “I don’t think more than 10 percent of them” even have herds.

But other sources warned that the lengthy process could create complications. During the intermediate stages of the towns’ construction, before permanent sewage systems are in place, residents will have to use cesspits for their sheep pen waste. This violates existing regulations, so the health and environmental protection ministries will probably to oppose it and may well prevent it from even happening.

Another problem, the sources said, is the high cost of installing sewage systems for livestock. Maayan countered that his agency plans to install sewage systems that can also serve the herds.

The Environmental Protection Ministry’s demand that livestock pens be located at least 50 meters from people’s homes poses yet another hurdle, because the Bedouin are insisting on maintaining their existing lifestyle, in which the pens are located next to their homes.

'They’re treading water'

Activists in Rahma said that about a third of the residents support the legalization process in principle. But most of them already live within the planned boundaries of the new town, which will be located west of the Yeruham-Dimona highway. The remaining residents live in 15 clusters outside those boundaries, and some are demanding that the new town be located where they live.

The village sheikh, Awda Zanun, said he thinks at least 80 percent of residents will agree to the legalization process if they receive an acceptable proposal and see progress on the ground. He personally can’t wait to build his new house.

“People want to see that the state is serious,” he said. “But everything is stuck; they’re treading water. They should build the service center; they should pave the road to the school that they’ve been promising for four years already. Without that road, the buses can’t get there in the winter, because there’s a stream in the way, so the children have to go on foot through the mud.”

The Bedouin Development Authority said it’s still waiting for construction permits for the road and the service center, but it’s convinced that both will be inaugurated by the end of the year.

In the meantime, Zanun warned, Rahma residents are angry. “We feel that the state is laughing at us,” he said. “Instead of moving ahead with the legalization, enforcement agencies are continuing to hand out [demolition] orders and warnings and harass us. We’re fed up with this. We just want a fair solution.”

Open gallery view The iron cage that Qaid Farijat erected in the village of Rahma. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

In recent months, Rahma residents said, enforcement of the planning and building laws has intensified. The senior official in the legalization agency said this undermines residents’ trust. “They tell the Bedouin development authority representative, ‘What’s your word worth? Yesterday you spoke to us about the neighborhood, and today they’re demolishing our homes.’”

For instance, police recently summoned Salem Farijat for questioning because he placed poles in an open area near his house to support the tomato vines he planted there. His son Qaid was questioned for having placed an iron cage outside his gate to serve as a doghouse for his watchdog. One day after Haaretz asked a certain official agency about their cases, both cases were closed.

Open gallery view The school in the village of Abda, last month. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

Two other residents from Rahma recently received warnings before the demolition of their animal pens, although aerial photos taken by the enforcement authorities show that they are not new. The two appealed to the Israel Land Authority which authorized the documents, and they were told that the warnings were canceled – but they have not received any official approval.

Juamah Segaria, who has been raising sheep for years in a roofed pen, also received a demolition order. “The pen was ruined over time and I had to renovate it,” he says. “After the renovation they came and stuck a demolition order on it. I told them that it would be a disaster if I demolish it now because it’s the middle of winter, but they said ‘take it down and after that we’ll see.’ After the demolition is was very cold and rainy and 13 sheep died in one day. Only then did they speed things up.” Segaria then received permission to rebuild exactly the same pen.

Open gallery view Girls walking home from school in the village of Abda. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

There’s also Salha Badrani, a 48-year-old widow and mother of 12. The pillars holding up the shack where she lived had disintegrated and were threatening to collapse. Her neighbors collected funds and because of financial limitations they built a smaller structure in the same space – about 80 square meters, instead of more than 100 square meters. In the middle of June, Badrani received “prohibited construction” warning and was asked to reduce the structure down to 68 square meters. After the structure was reduced in size, she received another warning, to reduce it further to 60 square meters, but she was told she didn’t necessarily have to demolish the concrete floor that protruded from it. In August, when she had already crowded her children into the 60-square-meter structure, she received a warning to demolish the protruding concrete surface as part of the enforcement of the land laws.

Open gallery view Sheikh Awda Zanun. "People want to see that the state is serious. But everything is stuck; they’re treading water." Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

The lack of coordination between officials arranging to conform the construction to regulations, and those involved in enforcement, like the Green Patrol, the enforcement arm of the Environmental Protection Ministry, “cause many frustrations,” says Eran Doron, head of the Ramat Negev Regional Council. “An outstanding example from these days is Salem Market in Abda, which serves quite a few tourists who drive along the road. It’s a great shop. Now, what is preferable, that somebody like this makes a living from a building that he can’t legalize at the moment? Or leave him without a livelihood and maybe push a man like that to things like cross-border smuggling? I tell the enforcement agencies, you’re right, regulations, law, it’s all correct, but you need to be smart.”

A knowledgeable source explains that some of the enforcement stems from “the orders and warnings issued automatically from the system that processes the aerial photos even before the inspector has been to the site.” And so, according to the source, the system sometimes “identifies a bale of straw as a new structure, then they attach a warning to it.”

Despite the difficulties and the obstacles, officials involved in conforming the villages to the regulations believe that this is an irreversible process. In early October, the Knesset Finance Committee approved increasing the budget for regulation agreements from 100 million to 250 million shekels ($28.4 million to $71 million) earmarked for grants and developing lots. That is for all the agreements that Bedouin Development Authority makes, not only for the three villages in question. The Authority now hopes to sign agreements by the end of the year with 500 families. In other words, something’s happening. The question is, as MK Mansour Abbas pointed out, how fast the regulations will be met and the gaps closed between Bedouin and Jewish communities.

A statement from Interior Minister Shaked’s office said: “The cabinet approved the plan after it received among other things the support of the Bedouin development authority and the Social Services Ministry. This is a feasible and balanced plan that makes it possible to legalize Bedouin settlement and transition to permanent housing, along with evacuation of land that is held illegally. The stages in the plan were coordinated with all the professional officials, who clarified that it was indeed feasible.”

Open gallery view The village of Rahma near Yeruham, last month. “Yesterday you talked to us about the neighborhood, and today you’re destroying it.” Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

The Public Security Ministry’s Land Law Enforcement Coordination Agency said in a statement that it “works in coordination with the legalization authority, both in daily conversation and in the framework of meetings in the coordination administration in the Public Security Ministry. The authority said it responds quickly with enforcement in the case of “any new illegal construction, with an emphasis on areas intended for planning, because any new construction in these areas frustrates planning and leads to costs because infrastructure, for example roads, sewage, etc. have to be re-planned. As for the claims of ‘cruel’ and ‘abusive’ enforcement, these have no basis. The authority works in an egalitarian manner and uses common sense in appropriate cases.”

The Green Patrol said: “The national unit for oversight of open spaces, the ‘Green Patrol’, works in complete coordination with the Bedouin Development Authority in the Negev and any enforcement actions carried out are approved under one enforcement administration, in which the authority members (the Bedouin) are also members. We enforce all offenses of squatting on state land/firing zones, and most of the squatting begins with elements that at first seem unimportant and with time grow and take over land. The Green Patrol inspectors will continue to act to evacuate trespassers of any kind by means of the land-use laws and to protect state lands