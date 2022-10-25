Why Netanyahu Succeeded Where Boris Johnson Failed

It took Britain’s Conservative party just 50 days to realize that its members had made a huge mistake by electing Liz Truss as their new leader and Britain’s prime minister, pressure her to resign and appoint in her place Rishi Sunak, the man who had come second in the summer’s long leadership campaign.

The Tories proved that they may be lagging by thirty percent behind Labor in the polls and facing electoral annihilation, but their capacity to swiftly decapitate their leaders and crown a new one remains undiminished.

In the five days that it took to engineer Sunak’s coronation, the Conservatives also saw off another threat. Their previous leader and prime minister, Boris Johnson – whose scandalous conduct in office had brought about his fall and precipitated the Tories’ nose-dive in the polls – recently tried to make a comeback. Ditching a holiday in the Caribbean (Johnson remains a member of parliament but don’t expect him to continue with his parliamentary duties), he rushed back to London where he let it be known he was in the race and was the only one who could revive the party’s fortunes.

Open gallery view Britain's Conservative MP Rishi Sunak leaves his campaign headquarters in London on Sunday. Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/ REUTERS

The wise gray old men of the Conservatives however, saw that coming. To ensure that this time around the selection of a new leader would exclude undesirables, they devised a new set of rules, requiring any candidate for leadership to secure at least one hundred endorsements from the 357 Conservative members of the parliament.

Johnson claimed that he had crossed that threshold but only 56 of his endorsers were prepared to do so publicly. While on the other hand, very senior members of the party, including some of his previous supporters, were adamant that allowing him back – especially while he still faces an investigation by the parliament’s Standards Committee, and God knows what other revelations have still yet to come out – would plunge the party into chaos. Johnson was forced to withdraw, saying in a statement that while he believes he is “well placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024”, he will not pursue his nomination as “you can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.”

Veteran observers of Israeli politics were reminded by a similar episode in Jerusalem twenty-two years ago.

After a chaotic year and a half in office, Ehud Barak announced in November 2000 that he was going for an early election. Benjamin Netanyahu, who back in May 1999 had lost to Barak and resigned from the Likud leadership and the Knesset, was making money in the private sector but itching for a comeback. At the time, Israel was undergoing its brief experiment with direct elections in which voters cast two ballots, one for party and the second for prime minister. Barak and most of the parties didn’t want to dissolve the Knesset and preferred holding an election only for prime minister. This posed an obstacle for Netanyahu as that would mean only serving lawmakers could run. The opposition attacked Barak for blocking his opponent and the Knesset then overwhelmingly passed what was known as “the Netanyahu law” – opening the race to any candidate.

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu on the night he was defeated in the 1999 Israeli elections. Credit: Alex Levac

Netanyahu still had another obstacle: he had to become Likud leader again, and that post was held by Ariel Sharon. Within Likud, the expectation was that Netanyahu would sweep Sharon aside in a primary and that Sharon would prefer to step down and avoid humiliation. But Netanyahu then hesitated and made the biggest mistake of his political career. Likud had also been badly mauled in the 1999 election and remained with only 19 Knesset seats. “I can be prime minister in sixty days,” Netanyahu boasted. “But with this anarchy and internal paralysis nothing can be achieved.” He demanded that the Knesset be dissolved so that a new one could be elected along with a new prime minister.

Sharon and the leaders of Shas, the party which had grown to 17 seats in 1999, refused Netanyahu’s entreaties and he decided to stay out of the race. He was convinced that whoever would win and become prime minister would fail to work with the Knesset and be forced to hold another election in a few months. It was a miscalculation that would cost Netanyahu another eight years out of office. Sharon beat Barak and succeeded in forming a stable coalition despite Likud’s weakness. Netanyahu returned to politics but failed to remove Sharon from the Likud leadership until Sharon decided on his own accord to split from the party and form Kadima in 2005.

Open gallery view Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak (L) is hugged by his successor Ariel Sharon during a handover ceremony at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem in 2001. Credit: REUTERS

Netanyahu’s lesson from that saga was never to make the same mistakes. In the seventeen years since he replaced Sharon, he has worked incessantly to increase his hold over Likud, refusing to countenance any talk of a successor and stymieing the careers of any aspirants. He lavished his coalition allies, chief among them Shas, with ministerial positions and budgets, so they would remain loyal. After his defeats in 2006 and 2022 and the three stalemated elections of 2019-20, he remained Likud leader. And now he is on the brink of yet another comeback on November 1.

In his farewell speech in Downing Street last month, Johnson made a reference to the Roman leader Cincinnatus, who after retiring to his farm, was recalled back “from his plow” and in his second term would become a dictator. The inference was clear. He wasn’t planning to leave office for good, as he proved it this weekend.

Both Johnson and Netanyahu are often mentioned in the same breath as part of the populist-nationalist wave of leaders in the Age of Trump. The comparison with the former American president is unfair to both of them. Unlike Trump, Johnson and Netanyahu are professional politicians with long decades of experience and climbing up the political ladder. On a personal level as well, they could not be more different. They are well-read, highly intelligent and knowledgeable products of elite universities.

What they do share with Trump is an irrepressible sense of entitlement and an inability to find fault with their actions. Hence their refusal to accept the game is up and the eternal belief in a comeback. And in their quest for power, they are prepared to dismantle everything their parties ever stood for and recast them in their image. Netanyahu and Trump have succeeded in that. Johnson, so far, has failed to go all the way with the Conservatives, not for lack of trying.

Netanyahu, against all the odds, may well have yet another one next week. Trump is still planning his run in 2024, and won’t be deterred by the slew of investigations into his affairs. Johnson will be around for the next opportunity, just as he was for this one. Unlike Likud and the GOP, the Conservative party is still capable of stopping him, but that may not be the case the next time around.