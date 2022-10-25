Ukrainian Jews Slam Israel’s ‘Pseudo-neutrality’ in the Face of Iranian Drone Threat

In a public appeal to the Israeli government published online, over 100 Ukrainian Jews – including community leaders, academics, lawmakers and rabbis – complained that Israel has stood on the sidelines while “tens of thousands of Jews were forced to leave” and “objects of Jewish public infrastructure [were] destroyed and damaged throughout the country.”

“From the first days of the large-scale invasion, we hoped for understanding and support from Israel,” they wrote, explaining that “the people of Israel know better than anyone else what it is like when an adversary, unable to win a conventional war, resorts to tactics of massive, targeted terror against civilians.”

“We are bitter to admit that our hopes for help turned out to be almost fruitless,” they complained.

“The passive position of pseudo-neutrality adopted by the Israeli government actually only plays into the hands of the aggressor, which raises more and more questions in this context,” the signatories continued, asserting that while they were “aware of the security considerations that the responsible leaders of your country must be guided by,” they believed that “the logic that led to the government's outrageous inaction to be not only immoral, but also unjustified.”

Open gallery view Ukrainians disembark from a special flight to Israel from Romania at Ben Gurion Airport, part of an emergency operation to bring Ukrainians to Israel. To date, hundreds have reached Israel through it Credit: AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo

Written by Josef Zissels of the Association of Jewish organizations and communities of Ukraine, the letter was also signed by Borys Lozhkin, president of the Jewish Federation of Ukraine; lawmaker Mykhailo Livinsky; former Israeli ambassador to Russia Arkady Milman; and Mykhailo Gold, the editor of the Ukrainian Jewish newspaper Hadashot.

It serves as a “unique example of how Jews can unite in difficult life situations despite their political views,” local businessman Ilya Bezruchko, one of the signatories, told Haaretz on Tuesday.

Open gallery view Babi Yar Monument in Kyiv Credit: Shutterstock.com

“We are asking the State of Israel not to stand aside from the worst catastrophe of the 21st century – the War in Ukraine,” he said. “Growing up as Jews and Ukrainian citizens, we cannot understand this hands-off policy of the Jewish state which goes against the laws of humanity, modern society, and Judaism.”

Explicitly referring to Israel's continued refusal to arm Ukraine, the letter states that: “Trying not to anger Russia is no different from trying to appease terrorists. Both Ukraine and Israel are well aware of the dangers of such a line of behavior.”

Ukraine has sought Israeli military assistance ever since the Russian invasion began in February but Israel made it clear that it would not send military assistance due to its concern that alienating Moscow could endanger Israel’s freedom of action in Syria, where Russian forces have stood aside and allowed repeated strikes against Iranian targets.

Addressing Haaretz’s annual Democracy Conference shortly before the letter was published, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is also Jewish, asserted that Moscow’s military cooperation with Tehran will likely result in Russia assisting Iran with the development of its nuclear program and that Israel could have prevented the two countries’ burgeoning alliance.

Open gallery view Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the Haaretz Democracy Conference on Monday. Credit: Screenshot

Iran’s sale of suicide drones and provision of military instructors to Russian forces operating in his country would not have been possible, he argued, without Israel’s decision to stay neutral in the conflict

“If we had immediately secured our skies when faced with a missile and drone threat, Russia would not even have a motive now to go to Iran and offer it something in exchange for assistance in terror,” he said, calling on Jerusalem to “act together” with the Western democracies arming Kyiv.