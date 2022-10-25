Israeli Stabbed in Northern West Bank, Assailant Captured Alive After Manhunt

An Israeli was stabbed in an attack in the northern West Bank on Tuesday, the Israeli military reported.

The IDF has arrested the assailant who stabbed a 55-year-old Israeli man outside the Palestinian village of al-Funduq in the northern West Bank, near the Israeli settlement of Kedumim.

The victim was moderately wounded and was treated at the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital, according to paramedics.

"According to passersby the man was attacked when he entered a store inside the village," one paramedic at the scene recalled. Another paramedic at the scene said that the victim was stabbed in the stomach as he was leaving the store.

According to the Israeli Military Spokesperson's Office, the attacker fled the scene but was eventually tracked down after an extensive manhunt. He is now being held under interrogation.