Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israeli Stabbed in Northern West Bank, Assailant Captured Alive After Manhunt

The 55-year-old victim was moderately wounded and was treated at the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital

Yaniv Kubovich
Hagar Shezaf
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
The Palestinian attacker captured by the Israeli military tonight.
The Palestinian attacker captured by the Israeli military tonight.
Yaniv Kubovich
Hagar Shezaf

An Israeli was stabbed in an attack in the northern West Bank on Tuesday, the Israeli military reported.

The IDF has arrested the assailant who stabbed a 55-year-old Israeli man outside the Palestinian village of al-Funduq in the northern West Bank, near the Israeli settlement of Kedumim.

The victim was moderately wounded and was treated at the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital, according to paramedics.

"According to passersby the man was attacked when he entered a store inside the village," one paramedic at the scene recalled. Another paramedic at the scene said that the victim was stabbed in the stomach as he was leaving the store.

According to the Israeli Military Spokesperson's Office, the attacker fled the scene but was eventually tracked down after an extensive manhunt. He is now being held under interrogation.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?