By Delving Deeper Into the Lion’s Den, Israel Risks Boosting Their Mythology

An operation conducted by Israeli forces Tuesday against the Palestinian "Lion's Den" group reveals a shift in the military's strategy, and a new focus on countering the unique challenges posed by the fledgling militant faction.

The Israeli military raided the group’s makeshift bomb lab in Nablus’ Old City an attempt to thwart plans for future explosive device attacks. Concurrently, a relatively senior Lion's Den operative was killed as his vehicle exploded. This is the second incident of its kind within two days, which Palestinians are attributing to a renewal of Israel’s assassinations policy in the West Bank.

Israel is bolstering its efforts to counter the Lion's Den for two reasons, one symbolic and the other practical. The new organization – whose loose hierarchy is unaffiliated with any veteran militant groups, although its members receive financial support from all Palestinian factions – has managed to excite the imagination of the West Bank's younger generation. It has dozens of members and several hundreds of supporters in Nablus, and the group's social media posts arouse great interest and sympathy. The group has also become known for shooting attacks on roads around Nablus, with one such attack claiming the life of an Israeli soldier.

But that's not all keeping Israeli forces on their toes. Last week, a Nablus operative was caught in Jaffa, armed with a weapon and pipe bombs, sent there by the Lion's Den in order to carry out an attack in Tel Aviv. In recent weeks, the group's operatives also detonated two explosive devices near settlements in the northern West Bank, while in several other cases attacks were planned but aborted because of members mishandling explosives.

Open gallery view A view shows the damaged house of Palestinian group Lions' Den member Wadie Houh, which was targeted during a raid by Israeli security forces, in Nablus early Tuesday morning. Credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/Reuters

In a safe house in Nablus’ Old City, operatives established a makeshift bomb laboratory. They seemingly have yet to learn how to assemble lethal explosive devices, such as the TATP compound that Hamas used to destroy buses during the Second Intifada. Nor have suicide bombers been recruited into the Lion's Den. But pipe bombs with nails are considerably dangerous and effective, and the group appears to be ready to use them.

The operation on Tuesday morning targeting the bomb factory was conducted by the Shin Bet and the Police Special Anti-Terror Unit. At the same time as the attack on the apartment in Nablus' Old City, a car exploded and killed the organization’s senior figure, Wadih Hur. Four additional Palestinian militants were killed by IDF gunfire as they attempted to reach the Old City to help others under attack. To protect its forces, the IDF deployed drones, but has yet to use them offensively in the West Bank.

The IDF has said the group should expect more raids, both in Nablus’ Old City and the Jenin refugee camp. The military's goal is to deny wanted militants any sense of security in areas where the Palestinian Authority has effectively lost control. Israel says that it will not allow cities to act as sanctuaries for wanted terrorism suspects in the West Bank.

Voters are indifferent, for now

The political context grounding Israel's recent operations cannot be ignored. Just one week before the election, the Israeli government has a pressing interest in showing that it faces a new and growing threat. The IDF and Shin Bet were required to show results, which could explain the rather unusual presence of IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar in the command room during the operation.

It remains to be seen how much the rise in violence in the northern West Bank, and the Palestinian desire to retaliate, will have an impact on the election itself. At the moment it seems that most Israeli voters, at least those inside the Green Line, remain rather indifferent as long as there aren’t too many Israeli casualties. And yet, the continued daily bloodletting in the territories may serve to keep the Arab public home on election day.

Open gallery view Protesters burn tires in the streets of Nablus during clashes with Israeli forces in Nablus early on Tuesday morning. Credit: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH - AFP

As for the Palestinian side, the Lion's Den have already managed to brand themselves as a novel, popular front. Despite the group’s relatively low numbers, any claim of its elimination heard in the near future is bound to sound unreliable, as the Lion's Den has no actual organizational structure or clear-cut hierarchy. As a result, the largely faceless group cannot be tied down by any particular arrest or murder.

More than anything else, the Lion's Den is an idea. Unlike a structured organization, it is much more difficult to stop its contagious spread. The fact that hundreds of Palestinians gathered in the middle of the night around the hospital in Nablus, where the wounded and the bodies of the slain were brought, demonstrates the immense favor the group has curried in its hometown. The Lions’ Den’s popularity is gaining momentum, and it will not be easily suppressed.

One must also note the double standard exercised by the Palestinian Authority in its dealings with the Lion's Den, some of whose members are Fatah alumni. The Palestinian Health Minister recently congratulated the organization's members during a visit to Nablus, while Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh made an extremely rare visit to the Jenin refugee camp and met with the father of the attacker who killed three Israelis in a shooting in Tel Aviv this past April. Consequently, Israel says that the Ramallah leadership, which earlier sent its security forces to arrest some of the group’s members in Nablus, is sending mixed messages. It seems that the PA is conducting a rearguard effort using various means. It has already lost Jenin to local militants. In Nablus, the Authority still tries at times to hold on to some semblance of control, albeit with limited results, which is where Israel enters the picture.

Open gallery view Palestinian militants attend the funeral of those killed in an overnight Israeli raid, in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday. Credit: RONALDO SCHEMIDT - AFP

But at the same time, as IDF forces kill more and more Palestinians in the West Bank, calls are even growing among the PA leadership to support a “popular struggle” against Israel. The issue with such a struggle is that Israeli and Palestinian definitions of legitimate resistance differ tremendously. For Palestinians, throwing rocks at a soldier, or at a civilian vehicle with a settler family inside, are a widely celebrated form of resistance. By contrast, virtually all Israelis would dismiss this as terrorism. Calls for a popular Palestinian uprising have not yet been met with success on the ground, bar an uptick in shootings. But in Israel, it remains well understood that as Palestinian casualty numbers rise, so will the risk of a popular uprising.

The current Israeli government and security brass are rejecting demagogic calls from the right for a second “Defensive Shield” operation in the West Bank. But the situation on the ground is much different than in 2002. For the time being, it seems that the answer lies in precise, targeted action in the northern West Bank, not in clunkily sending tens of thousands of soldiers to recapture the area. But should the makeup of the government change with the fast approaching elections, sending more boots in a massive ground operation could be on the table.