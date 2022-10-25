After Zelenskyy Warning, U.S. Defends Israel for Not Sending Weapons to Aid Ukraine

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration on Monday strongly defended Israel following its decision to not sell defensive military equipment to Ukraine, amid sharp criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Haaretz Democracy Conference.

“These are sovereign decisions that every country has to make for themselves. We are not twisting arms, we’re not cajoling, we’re not lecturing to other nations. We are obviously asking and helping coordinate contributions of other nation-states to Ukraine’s self-defense needs,” U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

The senior U.S. official’s comments came shortly after Zelenskyy placed blame on Israel for Moscow turning to Iran for suicide drones and military instructors for Russian forces, alleging this would not have happened if Israel hadn’t remained supposedly neutral.

Open gallery view Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the Haaretz Democracy Conference on Monday. Credit: Screenshot

“Each nation has to decide for itself what it’s willing to provide and how much. Israel should be given that same rate just like any other nation-state’s sovereign decision,” Kirby said, adding that “we value very much our relationship with Israel, a key friend and partner in the region, and we value the dialogue and the communication that we continue to have with them around a range of security issues.”

Israel’s security establishment has repeatedly opposed arming Ukraine, arguing that angering Moscow could endanger the Israel Defense Forces’ freedom of action in Syria, where Russian forces have stood aside and allowed airstrikes against Iranian targets.

Its recent refusal to sell air defense systems and training, however, has provoked widespread condemnation from security experts and a growing number of U.S. lawmakers.

“As for what [Israel] is willing to do to support Ukraine, that’s for them to speak to, for them to decide and we fully respect that – as we would quite frankly with any other nation-state around the world," Kirby added.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price echoed these points when directly asked about Zelenskyy’s comments at the Haaretz conference, saying the U.S. doesn’t weigh in specifically on what countries could be doing or are doing.

“We offer our gratitude and our appreciation for the dozens of countries around the world that are providing support to the Ukrainian people. Some of those countries are providing security assistance. Some of those countries are providing economic assistance. Some of those countries are providing humanitarian assistance. Some of those countries are providing all three, like the United States,” Price said.

He noted that Israeli officials showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to their command center and showed him a presentation of the then-newly constructed Israeli field hospital in Ukraine.

“Israel has consistently signaled that it stands on the side of the Ukrainian people and the side of the broader rules-based international order that Russia is seeking to undermine and to contravene. We would refer to our Israeli partners to speak specifically to the type of support they are providing, to the type of support they may consider providing,” Price added.

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Michael Turner joined his Republican colleague Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy in expressing his disappointment in Israel’s decision.

Turner, who is the top-ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee and also serves on the House Armed Services Committee, told reporters that he was “personally disappointed” in Israel’s decision.

“We have never seen, since Bosnia, this level of absolute murderous thuggery against innocent civilians,” he said, as reported by Politico.

“This is the time for all democracies and all individual countries that have a moral compass to stand together against this type of brutality,” continued Turner, who visited Ukraine last week alongside other bipartisan members of his committee.

He added that he “certainly hope that they get to the point where they see that this is in Israel's best interest also and join in helping Ukrainians.”