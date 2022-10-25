77-year-old Arab Man Shot Dead in Northern Israel Is Latest Victim of Community Violence

A 77-year-old man was killed and a 35-year-old man moderately wounded in a shooting at a cell phone store in the Arab village of Rameh in northern Israel on Tuesday night.

According to Shawki Abu Latif, the head of Rameh's local council, the wounded man owned the cell phone shop, and the older man was visiting as a customer when the pair were shot.

The 35-year-old was taken to Galilee Medical Center, Nahariya, for additional medical treatment.

The 77-year-old man was later identified as Said Maadi, a resident of the area.

Open gallery view Said Maadi

Abu Latif described Maadi as "a charming, kind, pleasant person" who was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Neither of the men had criminal records, according to the police, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Last week, community violence claimed another victim after a 14-year-old who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting succumbed to his wounds. The boy, Walid Shahab, was hit by a stray bullet while buying pizza for his family.

According to a count by Haaretz, 87 people have been killed by violence in Israel's Arab community since the beginning of the year, ten of them women. Last year, 104 people were murdered within the same period.

Throughout the entirety of 2021, 126 people were murdered in Israel's Arab community.