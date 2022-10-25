Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Analysis |

Malaysia Operation Shows Mossad’s Growing Use of Outsourcing

Until now, the Mossad deviated from its special ops methods only in regard to Iran. Operating a reported Malaysian cell to abduct a Palestinian computer expert would be a shift for the agency’s ‘international brigade’

Yossi Melman head
Yossi Melman
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Yossi Melman head
Yossi Melman

The arrest of Malaysian nationals who, according to local reports, abducted a Gazan man in Kuala Lumpur on behalf of the Mossad in September and interrogated him about his ties to Hamas’ military wing, is an embarrassing blunder that could affect plans and future Israeli espionage operations in Southeast Asia.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?