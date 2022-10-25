The Maverick Behind an Israeli Hasidic High School Preparing Boys for University

Rabbi Menachem Bombach grew up in a Hasidic family in the ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem neighborhood of Mea Shearim, one of nine children. At age 20, he likes to say, he made aliyah.

Aliyah? Why would someone born in Israel need to immigrate?

Judging from the smile on his face, Bombach was waiting for this question.

“At that point in my life, I did not speak a word of Hebrew and was totally cut off from Israeli society,” he explains. “The only language I spoke was Yiddish, and even then, I could barely write in it.”

Bombach, 45, was raised in the Hasidic Vizhnitz community. Like many ultra-Orthodox Jews, Vizhnitz Hasidim reject Zionism and the concept of a modern Jewish state, believing that Jewish sovereignty must wait until the coming of the Messiah. And like many ultra-Orthodox Jews, they believe that children need only immerse themselves in Jewish religious studies to get along in life.

“I was a complete ignoramus,” he says. “I knew nothing.”

Open gallery view A classroom at the Hassidic Seminary, a school in the Netzach network. Credit: Emil Salman

Bombach is the driving spirit behind a new Israeli network of schools that provides ultra-Orthodox children not only with a comprehensive religious education, but also requires them to study a core curriculum of math, English, science, history and civics.

“Our goal is for our graduates to become fully integrated members of Israeli society without having to compromise on their Haredi identity,” he says.

Given high fertility rates among ultra-Orthodox Jews, within 20 years, it is estimated that one out of every four Jews in Israel will be Haredi. In ultra-Orthodox society, it is far more common for men to study full-time in kollels (yeshivas for adults) and live off government stipends than it is for them to attend university and acquire professions. For this reason, poverty rates are much higher in the ultra-Orthodox community than elsewhere in Israeli society.

Unless something happens to reverse these trends, cautions Bombach, the burden of supporting the Haredi community will eventually become too heavy for Israeli taxpayers to bear. “If there aren’t more educated people in our community capable of integrating into Israeli society and making aliyah, as it were, we will have a disaster on our hands,” he warns. “People in this country will eventually get fed up with having to support us, and we could end up having a civil war on our hands.”

Core studies crisis

The Hassidic Seminary, a yeshiva high school for Hasidic boys, is the flagship institution of the Netzach Educational Network. Founded by Bombach, this network now includes 12 schools. The first one of them was the Hassidic Seminary, which was established five years ago and is based in Beitar Illit, a West Bank settlement situated just across Israel’s pre-1967 border and populated mainly by ultra-Orthodox Jews. It is also where Bombach lives with his wife and five children.

The ultra-Orthodox community in Israel comprises three main groups: Hasidic, non-Hasidic (also known as “Lithuanian” Haredim) and Sephardi. Each group runs its own schools, some of which are required to provide children with a basic education in math and English to qualify for government subsidies. For the most part, though, these schools are not subject to serious oversight and tend not to fulfill these requirements. The Hasidic schools are especially notorious for their shortcomings in basic secular education.

The Hassidic Seminary is the first Hasidic high school in Israel to offer its students not only a comprehensive core curriculum, but also extracurricular activities that include everything from music lessons to soccer training to overnight camping trips.

Among the ultra-Orthodox, it is widely feared that too much knowledge and stimulation could cause young people to question their beliefs. Bombach says his schools prove the opposite. “When young people are deprived of an education, that is when they start looking for other alternatives outside their community,” he says.

With Hasidic schools, both in the United States and in Israel, coming under growing scrutiny of late, the Netzach network offers a possible model for change. Last month, the New York Times published a mammoth investigation into the failings of New York State’s Hasidic schools. It found that graduates of these schools often cannot speak, read, or write in English and that Hasidic boys’ school in New York perform worse than any others in the state on standardized tests.

Open gallery view Students in a hallway at the Hassidic Seminary. Credit: Emil Salman

The dire state of Hasidic education in Israel has become a hot issue in the upcoming November 1 election, too. Just last month, United Torah Judaism, the ultra-Orthodox Ashkenazi party, threatened to break into two separate factions: the non-Hasidic Degel Hatorah and the Hasidic Agudat Israel. The crisis between them was sparked when the rabbinical leader of one of the largest Hasidic sects announced his willingness to introduce core subjects in exchange for full government funding of his schools. Degel Hatorah leaders feared this would open the way for stricter supervision of their own schools to determine whether they were, in fact, complying with requirements for teaching core subjects.

Had UTJ – a key ally of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu – broken up into two separate factions, one or both risked not crossing the electoral threshold. So as not to jeopardize his electoral prospects, Netanyahu offered them a deal: Stick together as one party, he said, and if I return to the Prime Minister’s Office, I will provide the Hasidic schools with full government funding even if they don’t introduce teach basic subjects like math and English.

The two factions accepted the deal. Netanyahu was subsequently accused by his political foes of selling out the future of ultra-Orthodox children for his own personal needs. Indeed, it is widely believed that if he becomes prime minister again, he will use his majority in the Knesset to reach a deal that ends his trial on corruption charges, thereby keeping him out of jail.

A controversial figure

A total of 1,500 ultra-Orthodox boys and girls are currently enrolled in Netzach schools, the most recent addition to the network a Talmud Torah for Hasidic boys in Beit Shemesh that opened last month. This does not include 14,000 students enrolled in courses at its Eshkolot Virtual School, which was launched during the global pandemic and continues to operate. The network includes elementary schools and high schools for both boys and girls, as well as both Hasidic and non-Hasidic schools. The high schools prepare their students for the Israeli matriculation exams, which are a requirement for all university applicants.

“We believe that if we can reach 10 percent of the modern Haredim and 10 percent of the conservative Haredim who have some openness to modernity, then we will have arrived at a tipping point,” says Bombach.

As for the extremists in ultra-Orthodox society who reject any and all forms of secular education, Bombach says: “They are simply not relevant for me.”

Open gallery view A Talmud sits on top of a math exercise book at the Hassidic Seminary. Credit: Emil Salman

These extremists include a group in Beit Shemesh who have declared war on Bombach for opening the new Netzach Talmud Torah in their town. “As we speak, they are out in the streets today demonstrating against me,” says the founder and CEO of the school network over coffee in his office.

It should come as no surprise that this mild-mannered man sparks great controversy in ultra-Orthodox society. He barely survived a mob attack several years ago while walking through his old stomping grounds in in Mea Shearim. He has been denounced as a “sheigetz” (a derogatory Yiddish term for a non-Jew) and a “cursed, wicked man.” Loud demonstrators often congregate outside his home in Beitar Illit, and there are certain neighborhoods in Israel, he says, where he cannot walk around safely unless he is in disguise.

“In the short run, these are the sort of things that cause temporary setbacks, but in the long run, history has proven that extremists never prevail,” he says, flashing his ready smile.

The Hassidic Seminary is a boarding school that draws students from a variety of Hasidic sects, including some of the most extreme. A total of 90 boys are currently enrolled at the school, and its graduates, Bombach proudly notes, include the first Hasidic climate activist in Israel, several engineers, the founder of a children’s clothing store network (now a key donor to Netzach), a rare example of a Hasidic medical student and the first Hasidic officer to serve in the Paratroopers’ Brigade.

Serving in the Israeli military is greatly frowned upon in ultra-Orthodox society, and Bombach does not actively encourage his students to join. “We’re afraid it might weaken their ties to the Haredi community,” he explains. “But we also believe that those who want to join the army, that’s their right.” That would include his own son, who is currently serving.

It is not common for ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel to stand to attention when sirens are sounded around the country on Memorial Day. Bombach insists, however, that his students find other ways to pay tribute to Israel’s fallen soldiers on this solemn day. “It can’t be that we ignore their great sacrifice,” he says. “So, what we do here at the school is hold special prayers, light candles and recite Psalms in honor of these soldiers.”

The school day at the Hassidic Seminary is divided into Jewish studies in the morning and secular studies in the afternoon. A peek into one of the empty classrooms at midday offers a taste of what distinguishes this ultra-Orthodox school from others. Pasted on the back wall, in big black letters, is a verse from Pirkei Avot (a compilation of ethical teachings of Jewish sages who lived nearly 2,000 years ago) that gets to the heart of this educational project. “All Torah study that is not accompanied by work is destined to cease and to cause sin,” it says. On a desk, a student has left behind his leather-bound Gemara. Sticking out beneath it is a thick volume of practice tests for the math matriculation exam.

Open gallery view Students play sports at the Hassidic Seminary. Credit: Emil Salman

A few students straggle into the room. They are all in dressed the same in black pants, white shirts, and – despite the unusually warm weather – long black coats. In typical Hasidic fashion, they sport long sidelocks. One says he wants to be a lawyer when he grows up, the other a computer engineer. They proudly offer this reporter a tour of the gym at the end of the hall and a peek at the dorms.

The walls of the corridor are decorated with photographs of exotic birds. The pictures were taken and donated by the climate activist who was one of the first graduates of this school. A sign nailed onto the bulletin board advertises a new activity for students interested in doing something fun in the evenings: a zoology class. Outside in the playground, a few boys are taking advantage of the afternoon break to play foosball.

‘A shame and a disgrace’

From the time he was an adolescent, says Bombach, he knew he wanted to work in education. “I was 12 years old when I created my first educational project,” he recounts. “I organized a Shabbat afternoon activity for kids in my neighborhood. I brought them together to recite Psalms so that their parents would have time to rest.”

His first paid job was as a counselor for teenage immigrants from the former Soviet Union. That was when he realized, he says, how badly the Hasidic school system had failed him.

“I had this kid who came to me saying he need my help in English because he was preparing for his matriculation test,” relays Bombach. “I told him that unfortunately I couldn’t help him in English. Then he asked me for help in math, and I told him that I couldn’t help him in that subject either. I felt ashamed, and I realized that if I didn’t do something with myself, I’d be a disgrace to society.”

Open gallery view Hassidic Seminary students play chess. Credit: Emil Salman

Bombach completed a bachelor’s degree in education at a small religious college and then a master’s in public policy at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He went on to create a special preparatory program at the university for Haredi high school graduates who needed to complete their matriculation exams before they could enroll in degree-conferring programs. “While working with the students who participated in that program, I came to understand that their gaps in education had to be filled much earlier in the game,” he says.

Before setting up the Netzach network, Bombach served as dean of students at the Mandel Leadership Institute and continues to teach there.

He was not surprised by the findings of the New York Times exposé on Hasidic schools in New York. “And even if only 80 percent of it is true, because I do suspect they were trying to promote a certain agenda, that’s still pretty awful,” he says. After the report was published, Bombach met with Hasidic leaders in Brooklyn who expressed interest, he says, in adapting the Netzach model to their communities.

Neither was he surprised by the deal Netanyahu concocted to prevent a split in the ultra-Orthodox UTJ party. “My staff don’t allow me to talk politics, but in this particular case, I simply can’t restrain myself,” he says when asked for comment on it.

“We have a man here who doesn’t care about anything but himself and is willing to burn down the entire country in the process,” he says, sparing no words. “What happened is a shame and a disgrace to the country, and we will pay a tremendous price for it.”

From his inside knowledge of the Hasidic community, Bombach says, this was not the deal the parents wanted. “Trust me that they were not only after money,” he says. “They want their children to know English and math, and that is why this is so unforgiveable.”